Alzheimer’s Association observes The Longest Day

Posted On Wed. Jun 21st, 2017
People around the world, including 25-plus teams in the 24 counties served by the Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Ohio Chapter, will participate in The Longest Day on Wednesday.
Whether it’s choosing a favorite activity, hosting an event or joining a team, participants will ignite a global conversation about the disease, the brain and other dementias as part of Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month.
Held annually on the summer solstice, The Longest Day symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Participants will do what they love — biking, playing bridge, swimming, knitting and more — to honor a caregiver, someone living with Alzheimer’s, or someone lost to the disease. Together, participants raise funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs.
To learn more about The Longest Day, visit alz.org/thelongestday. A listing of local events is at www.facebook.com/alznwohio/events.

