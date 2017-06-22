A heartwarming show of support

By MORGAN MANNS

For The Courier

In November, Fostoria natives Myles Ward and Rachel Adams learned they were going to welcome a baby girl into the world this summer.

Not five months later, the proud parents were told their daughter was going to die.

Doctors diagnosed their unborn baby with a congenital heart disorder called aortic stenosis, which is a narrowing of the aortic valve opening that restricts the blood flow from the left ventricle to the aorta, according to the American Heart Association.

The Findlay residents traveled to Toledo to see a pediatric cardiologist who completed tests and determined the baby, whom the parents have named Vanity Lee, needed a valve in her heart opened. The doctor traveled to Ann Arbor to speak with doctors at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital to see if they felt the procedure would be a success.

“The concern was, the surgery could have taken Rachel’s life while saving the baby’s,” Kelly Stevens, Ward’s mother, said. “Since the baby was under 32 weeks, if anything went wrong, they would have to let the baby die to save Rachel.”

Adams and her unborn child underwent an intrauterine heart surgery at the end of April during which doctors at the children’s hospital put a balloon in Vanity’s aorta to help the blood flow.

“The whole time, my son was saying, ‘I can’t lose my girls, Mom,'” Stevens said. “But they were watching (Vanity) on the screen and said she didn’t event flinch during the surgery. She’s a trooper.”

While the doctors were able to open Vanity’s aortic valve, the left ventricle had been overworked for so long and the swelling was too much — two times the size of Vanity’s heart — that it created scar tissue and permanently damaged the heart muscle. While blood is flowing through the heart, the ventricle is not pumping properly.

After birth, Vanity will undergo three reconstructive open-heart surgeries as part of the Norwood Procedure. The first surgery will take place within her first week of life and will convert the right ventricle into the main ventricle, pumping blood to both the lungs and the body through a shunt.

The second operation, known as the Glenn Operation, will be performed when Vanity is about 4 months old. This surgery will divert half of the blood to the lungs when circulation through the lungs no longer needs as much pressure from the ventricle. Adams said this procedure will allow her daughter to live until she’s 2 years old.

The final stage, usually performed 18-36 months after the Glenn Operation, is called the Fontan Operation. It creates a channel through the heart to direct blood to the pulmonary artery.

“She’s going to survive as long as she survives these surgeries,” Ward said, explaining the operations have a 75 percent, 80 percent and 95 percent survival rate, respectively.

The family, which includes Vanity’s older brother, 7-year-old Joseph, will be required to live in Ann Arbor for at least a month after Vanity’s birth while she is receiving care. Adams is scheduled to be induced July 3.

Joseph has been bouncing between grandparents’ homes while his parents travel to and from appointments, but Adams and Ward have made sure they make time for him, traveling from doctor’s appointments in Michigan to his local sporting events.

“They’re doing everything they can to give Joseph a normal life and everything they can to keep this baby healthy,” Stevens said. “She’s brought our family closer together. She’s such an amazing part of our family already and she’s not even here yet.”

In addition to the surgeries within the first few years of her life, Vanity will also need continual cardio checkups and a heart transplant when she reaches her 30s.

“That’s 30 more years we’ll have with her than we thought we would,” Adams said, choking back tears.

To help cover the costs of the procedures, the travel and the lodging after the baby is born, two local businesses will host benefits in Vanity’s honor.

Dick’s Auto Supply, 601 Plaza Drive, will host a car wash from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, where members of Fostoria Junior Athletic Association youth baseball and softball teams will be volunteering to wash vehicles for a donation.

Sissy’s Donuts, 821 Sandusky St., will host “Bike for her Beat #VanityLee” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The fundraiser will include a motorcycle show, which costs $10 to enter.

Register before the event by contacting Stevens on the Bike for her Beat Facebook page. Day-of registration will begin at 11 a.m. at Sissy’s Donuts.

The first-place winner will receive a trophy, a T-shirt and $50. There will also be a kid’s choice winner, selected by Vanity’s big brother Joseph and two of his cousins.

“It’s going to be a great day to come out and support the kids and give Vanity a comfort to come into this world,” Stevens said. “Having a baby is expensive enough without all of the appointments and traveling. We want to help them keep their heads above water.”

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to schedule a day to receive a support tattoo benefiting Vanity Lee and her family. The tattoo reads “chd” (congenital heart disorder) connected to a heart rhythm that forms into a support ribbon. The half blue, half red ribbon may also connect to a name, such as Vanity. Cost for the tattoo is $40 and Ward, who will be providing the tattoo services, will sign people up for an appointment.

“It’s been sad and scary but we’re celebrating her,” Stevens said. “My granddaughter is coming into this world and she’s a strong and courageous little girl.”

Because the doctors originally said Vanity had a small chance of surviving, the family didn’t host a baby shower. In place of the shower, donations of Luv’s diapers and baby wipes will be accepted during Saturday’s event. Those who donate will receive a ticket for a raffle basket from Direct Cellars Wine Merchant.

In addition, the family will be accepting new or gently used baby and children’s books during the event. Vanity will not be able to be held after her first surgery, according to Adams, but the doctors have encouraged them to continuously talk to and read to her.

A book collection box is set up at Sissy’s Donuts for those who want to donate but cannot make it on Saturday. Adams requested donors put their names and a special note in the books they donate.

“Everybody needs a hand now and then,” Kai Gabriel, Sissy’s Donuts owner, said. “They’re worrying about the baby and we just want to help them in any way we can.”

“People in the community have just come together to offer their time, their businesses, their electricity to our family,” Stevens added. “To open their doors and say, ‘We want to help,’ that means the world to us. It goes to show Fostoria is a family-home town. It gets a bad rap but people coming together to do something like this makes me emotional every time I think about it.”

For more information on the fundraisers, visit the Bike for her Beat #VanityLee Facebook page.

