Food pantry is Saturday

Posted On Thu. Jun 22nd, 2017
A mobile food pantry in coordination with CHOPIN Hall will be held at College First Church of God, 1100 N. Main St., on Saturday.
Distribution will begin by 8:15 and will last until the food is gone. A representative from each family must attend to receive food. People coming for food assistance to this and all other CHOPIN Hall mobile food pantries must have a picture ID and proof of current address in order to get food, in compliance with federal and state requirements.
Call 419-422-6401 for more information.

