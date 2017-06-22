Food pantry is Saturday

A mobile food pantry in coordination with CHOPIN Hall will be held at College First Church of God, 1100 N. Main St., on Saturday.

Distribution will begin by 8:15 and will last until the food is gone. A representative from each family must attend to receive food. People coming for food assistance to this and all other CHOPIN Hall mobile food pantries must have a picture ID and proof of current address in order to get food, in compliance with federal and state requirements.

Call 419-422-6401 for more information.

