Ice cream social benefits Feed Our Kids program

ARCADIA — Trinity Lutheran Church, 18974 Ohio 12, Arcadia, will host an ice cream social from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday.

The event will feature Dietsch’s ice cream along with pies, cakes and homemade angel food cake. Other food items include homemade chicken and noodles, potato salad, baked beans, shredded chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, hot dogs and coney dogs. Dine-in and carryout are available.

This is an annual event and this year’s proceeds will go to the Feed Our Kids program, which assures that rural students receive food to take home for the weekend. The program also provides meals for pickup during the summer months when the children are not attending school.

Comments

comments