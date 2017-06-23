Bridge schedules volunteer training

Bridge Home Health and Hospice will offer training courses for prospective volunteers beginning July 6.

The training will be held at Birchaven Village, 15100 Birchaven Lane, and will take place for six consecutive Thursdays from 6-8:30 p.m. Courses will cover the basic principles of hospice, understanding the needs of patients and their families, pain and symptom management, spiritual caregiving and understanding grief and loss. Following training, volunteers can choose their area of involvement.

No previous hospice experience is necessary, and volunteers must 18 or older. Contact Julie Tiell at 419-423-5351 or email jtiell@bvhealthsystem.org to register.

