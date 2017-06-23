County receives $27K toward emergency food, shelter programs

Hancock County has been selected to receive $27,259 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide.

A local board, made up of representatives from various nonprofits, will determine how the funds awarded to Hancock County will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Qualifying organizations are encouraged to inquire.

Under the terms of the national board, local governmental or private voluntary organizations chosen to receive funds must: be nonprofit; have an accounting system; be eligible to receive federal funds; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Hancock County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously through local agencies that were responsible for providing meals, lodging, help with utilities and eviction intervention. With these funds in 2016, multiple agencies were able to provide 1,151 meals, assisting 104 individuals with rent or mortgage, and 575 nights of lodging.

Applications are available at the United Way Office, 245 Stanford Parkway. Contact Michael Momany at 419-423-1432 or momany@uwhancock.org for more information. Inquiries must be received by June 28.

