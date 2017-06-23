Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Findlay Knights of Columbus Council awards scholarships

Posted On Fri. Jun 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Three area high school graduates have each received a $500 scholarship from Findlay Knights of Columbus Council 957.
Recipients include:
• Jennifer Fleck, daughter of Tony and Chris Fleck. She graduated from Liberty-Benton High School and will attend Ashland University to major in early childhood education.
• Katrina Kreinbrink, daughter of Rod and Heather Kreinbrink, plans to attend Ohio State University and study exercise science. She graduated from Findlay High School.
• Robert Hammond, a Findlay High School graduate, will attend the University of Toledo in the College of Business. He is the son Larry and Maria Hammond.
The local council has awarded college scholarships to members and children of current or deceased members since 1989.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Jun
19
Mon
all-day Putnam County Fair @ Putnam County Fairgrounds
Putnam County Fair @ Putnam County Fairgrounds
Jun 19 – Jun 24 all-day
The annual Putnam County Fair kicks off Monday with the theme, “American Flair at the Fair.” It runs through Saturday, June 24. Entertainment will include “Marvelous Mutts” and Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show each day. Other entertainment highlights will include a Marching Band Spectacular on Monday, a rodeo on Thursday, a tug-a-truck competition on Friday and a performance by Nashville Crush to close the fair next Saturday. One-day admission is $6 for those 10 years old and over. A season pass for the week is $25. A membership pass is also $25 and can be purchased by Putnam County residents who want to vote for fair board directors. All-day ride bracelets are $16, or $12 for bracelets good from noon to 5:30 p.m., or 5:30 p.m. to close. Kids’ Day is Tuesday and wristbands will be $10 from noon to 5 p.m. From 9 p.m. to close on Saturday, June 24, a wristband will $8. Events scheduled at the fair include: MONDAY Veterans and seniors 62 and over admitted free. 8:30 a.m. — Junior fair rabbit showmanship (poultry/rabbit show arena). 9 a.m. — Junior fair horse/pony showmanship and performance classes (horse arena). 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Classic Trendz Band (entertainment tent). 9:30 a.m. — Junior fair goat judging/showmanship (main show arena). 10 a.m. — Opening ceremony (plaza area). 4 p.m. — Junior fair sheep judging/showmanship (main show arena). 5 p.m. — Baked goods auction (Junior Fair Building). 5 to 8 p.m. — Antique tractor and equipment show (Action at the Arches area). 5 p.m. — Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show. 6 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment. 6:30 p.m. — Veterans tribute (grandstand). 7 p.m. — King and queen coronation (grandstand). 7:15 p.m. — Marching Band Spectacular (grandstand). 8 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment. 9 p.m. — Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show. TUESDAY Kids’ day, all children 16 and under free until 4 p.m. 8:30 a.m. — Junior fair feeder calf judging and showmanship (main show arena). 10 a.m. — Open class flower show judging (Merchant Building). 11 a.m. — Cloverbud recognition ceremony (Junior Fair Building). Noon to 4 p.m. — Hilty Home Care Center kids’ day activities (entertainment tent). 1 to 4 p.m. — Children Choosing Christ — “Puzzeled” (entertainment tent). 1:30 p.m. — Kiddie tractor pull (Junior Fair Building). 3 p.m. — Bicycle giveaway (grandstand). 3:30 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment. 5 p.m. — Little Mister and Miss Putnam County Fair (Junior Fair Building); Harness racing (grandstand); Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show. 6 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment; Junior fair steer judging/showmanship (main show arena). 7 p.m. — Dairy Delights Challenge (Merchants Building); 4-H Style Review Show (Junior Fair Building). 7:30 p.m. — Market beef bred and fed show (main show arena) 8 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment. 9 p.m. — Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show. WEDNESDAY 8:30 a.m. — Junior fair swine judging/showmanship (main show arena); Junior fair poultry/fowl judging/ showmanship (poultry/rabbit show arena). 4:30 p.m. — Goat bred and fed show (main show arena). 5 p.m. — Harness racing (grandstand); Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show; Projects on Parade (Junior Fair Building). 6 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment; Junior fair versatility horse show (horse arena). 6 to 8 p.m. — Dance Spectacular (entertainment tent). 7 p.m. — Best of Beef Challenge (Merchant’s Building); Decorated animal contest (main show arena). 7:30 p.m. — Feeder calf auction (Putnam County Extension Office). 8 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment; Barn games (main show arena). 9 p.m. — Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show. THURSDAY 9 a.m. — Small animal sale (main show arena); Junior fair horse performance classes (horse show arena). 10 a.m. — Open class flower show judging (Merchant Building). 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Live piano music by Linda Hill’s students (entertainment tent). 2:30 p.m. — Beef obstacle course (main show arena). 3 p.m. — Junior fair horse contest classes (horse arena). 4:30 p.m. — Junior fair dairy judging (main show arena). 5 p.m. — Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show; Kid’s Dream Day (racetrack). 6 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment. 6:30 p.m. — Open class feeder calf show (main show arena). 7 p.m. — Bulls & Barrels Rodeo (grandstand). 7:30 p.m. — “Unpaved” (entertainment tent). 8 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment. 9 p.m. — Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show. FRIDAY 8:30 a.m. — Large animal sale (main show arena). 4:30 p.m. — Showman of showmen contest (main show arena). 5 p.m. — Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show. 6 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment. 7 p.m. — Perfectly Prepared Pork Challenge (Merchant’s Building); Tug-a-truck competition (grandstand); W.A.R. Wrestling (Action at the Arches); Adult horse show (horse arena). 7:30 p.m. — Open class sheep jackpot show (main show arena); T-102 Country Star Playoffs (entertainment tent). 8 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment. 9 p.m. — Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show. SATURDAY 10 a.m. — Open class swine show (main show arena). 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Election of fair directors (area under grandstand). 11 a.m. — Junior fair horse awards program (horse show arena); Fair kids fun horse show to follow. Noon — Cornhole tournament (entertainment tent). 3:30 p.m. — Open class jackpot goat show (main show arena). 5 p.m. — Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show. 6 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts, free family entertainment. 7 p.m. — Tasty turkey challenge (Merchant’s Building); Demolition derby (grandstand); W.A.R. Wrestling (Action at the Arches). 8 p.m. — Marvelous Mutts; Silent auction closes (Junior Fair Building). 9 p.m. to midnight — Nashville Crush (entertainment tent); Professor Bubblemaker’s Bubble Show.
Jun
23
Fri
11:15 am Lunch for a Cause @ Millstream Art Plaza
Lunch for a Cause @ Millstream Art Plaza
Jun 23 @ 11:15 am – 1:00 pm
Lunch for a Cause returns from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 23 at the Millstream Art Plaza near the intersection of South Main and East Sandusky streets. A donation will be accepted for lunch. Proceeds benefit Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County.
1:00 pm Library Movie: “Hidden Figures” @ Forest-Jackson Public Library
Library Movie: “Hidden Figures” @ Forest-Jackson Public Library
Jun 23 @ 1:00 pm
The movie “Hidden Figures” will be shown at 1 p.m. June 23 in Forest-Jackson Public Library. Popcorn and a drink will be available for a donation.
4:30 pm Trinity Lutheran Church Ice Crea... @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Trinity Lutheran Church Ice Crea... @ Trinity Lutheran Church
Jun 23 @ 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
Trinity Lutheran Church, 18974 Ohio 12, Arcadia, will host an ice cream social from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday. The event will feature Dietsch’s ice cream along with pies, cakes and homemade angel food cake. Other food items include homemade chicken and noodles, potato salad, baked beans, shredded chicken sandwiches, sloppy joes, hot dogs and coney dogs. Dine-in and carryout are available. This is an annual event and this year’s proceeds will go to the Feed Our Kids program, which assures that rural students receive food to take home for the weekend. The program also provides meals for pickup during the summer months when the children are not attending school.
5:00 pm Rally in the Alley
Rally in the Alley
Jun 23 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
The Rally in the Alley outdoor musical event series marks its 25th anniversary. The public is invited to enjoy music and food free of charge in downtown Findlay’s Latham Courtyard on the 500 block of South Main Street. The events run Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. This summer’s schedule is as follows: June 9: Willful Blindness; food provided by Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company June 16: The Reunion Band; food provided by Legends Steakhouse & Sports Bar June 23: The Athen Ry; food provided by Jimmy John’s July 7: The Hipnotix; food provided by Hot Head Burrito July 14: Big Red Deluxe; food provided by City Barbecue July 21: Reese Dailey Band; food provided by Fern Cafe will provide food. July 28: High Impact; food provided by Domino’s Aug. 4: Jeff Tucker Band; food provided by The Greek Garden Aug. 11: Loose Cannons Band featuring Kahuna’s All-Star Band; food provided by City Barbecue Aug. 18: Tongue ‘n Groove; food provided by Hot Head Burrito
7:00 pm Mark Gillfillan 5K Memorial run/... @ Riverdale Schools
Mark Gillfillan 5K Memorial run/... @ Riverdale Schools
Jun 23 @ 7:00 pm
The Mark Gillfillan 5K memorial run/walk will be held at 7 p.m. June 23 at Riverdale Schools. Registration begins at 5:30. Preregistration for the 5K with a T-shirt is $15, or $12 without a shirt. All registration on race day is $20 and shirts will be received on a first-come, first-serve basis. There will also be a 1-mile memorial walk. The cost is $12 with a shirt or $8 without a shirt. A kids’ quarter-mile fun run will be held for ages 8 and younger. The cost is $10 for the fun run and a shirt, or $3 without a shirt. All proceeds from the race will benefit the Mark Gillfillan Scholarship Fund. Early registration must be received by Friday. Forms are available at http://www.5k4mark.com/. For questions, call Christa Gillfillan at 419-722-8020.
8:00 pm Open Mic Night @ Coffee Amici
Open Mic Night @ Coffee Amici
Jun 23 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Friday nights at Coffee Amici are Open Mic Nights! Head over to hear local talent and get up and show off your own talent!
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company