Findlay Knights of Columbus Council awards scholarships

Three area high school graduates have each received a $500 scholarship from Findlay Knights of Columbus Council 957.

Recipients include:

• Jennifer Fleck, daughter of Tony and Chris Fleck. She graduated from Liberty-Benton High School and will attend Ashland University to major in early childhood education.

• Katrina Kreinbrink, daughter of Rod and Heather Kreinbrink, plans to attend Ohio State University and study exercise science. She graduated from Findlay High School.

• Robert Hammond, a Findlay High School graduate, will attend the University of Toledo in the College of Business. He is the son Larry and Maria Hammond.

The local council has awarded college scholarships to members and children of current or deceased members since 1989.

