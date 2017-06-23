WITH VIDEO: Blacksmiths forge guns into garden tools

By BRENNA GRITEMAN

“And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.”

— Isaiah 2:4, King James Bible

BLUFFTON — Lacking actual swords and spears, a blacksmith came to the area Thursday to forge garden tools out of firearms.

On the lush campus of Bluffton University, a group gathered around Fred Martin as he fed a gun barrel into a 2,000-degree forge, then placed it on an anvil and hammered it vigorously before placing it back into the fire. He repeated the process over and over, with bystanders sometimes joining in the hammering, in the process of drawing out the metal to make it longer. Two to three hours later, the barrel would emerge as a forked garden cultivator that one might use to dig holes for seeds.

“We’re taking something that’s destructive and making something that’s creative,” said Martin, a blacksmith with RAWtools of Colorado Springs.

This particular pistol was donated to the nonprofit organization by an Albuquerque police department and, according to RAWtools board member Peter Sprunger-Froese, “That piece of metal has been used to plot a crime.”

Sprunger-Froese explained RAWtools (RAW, of course, being “war” spelled backward) was born four years ago in Colorado Springs and seeks to transform weapons — and in turn, human hearts — into tools to be used in the creation of something new. Rather than being used as an “escalatory tool” for violence and fear, the guns become part of a cycle of peace.

One of the guns donated to Thursday’s forging presentation was a Sears and Roebuck hunting rifle, provided by Joy Brown of Findlay. The gun had previously belonged to her father, Vaughn Brown. Friends often told Brown she should try to sell the rifle, as it probably has some monetary value, but she was happy to instead donate it to a cause promoting the enrichment of individuals’ lives.

“The idea of repurposing a weapon to kill into something a child could use for gardening … that’s fantastic,” Brown said.

Two identical BB guns were donated by the Pandora Police Department. The guns were owned by identical twin brothers and, according to police, one of the guns was taken into a Pandora cafe with the intent of doing harm.

RAWtools is motivated by the scriptures from Isaiah 2:4 and Micah 4:3, with Sprunger-Froese noting a thread of nonviolence can be found in even the earliest of Hebrew texts.

The finished garden tools will be on display in a multi-media art exhibit called “From Swords to Plowshares; Our Process of Transformation …” in the Grace Albrecht gallery of the Sauder Visual Arts Center at Bluffton University through July 30. Gallery hours are 2-5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Another tool has been donated to the Lion and Lamb Peace Arts Center on campus.

