Findlay teen is short in stature, tall in team spirit

Jacob Klein is a highly athletic 16-year-old who doesn’t exactly fit into the traditional high school sports structure, although he doesn’t belong on a Special Olympics team either.

The Findlay High School junior has dwarfism, and has found a welcoming community within the Little People of America organization, of which he is a lifetime member. The athletic organization presents national and regional games each year, and sends its Team USA athletes to the World Dwarf Games every four years.

Jacob and his mom, Patty, recently returned home from Guelph, Ontario, Canada, which hosted this year’s world games. There, Jacob was one of 400 athletes representing 22 countries, participating in traditional Olympic sports including basketball, volleyball, power lifting, table tennis — even curling. An opening ceremony on day one brought a parade into the stadium by each country, with closing ceremonies wrapping up a busy week.

At the world games, Jacob competed in soccer (six matches in one day), badminton, basketball, floor hockey and track and field, where he got his very first opportunity to throw a javelin. Asked how one kid could participate in such a variety of sports, Jacob shrugged and replied, “I’m just really athletic.”

While he didn’t take home any individual medals, he said Team USA made it to the playoffs in every team sport except volleyball.

He was a participant of one of five USA teams, dubbed the “Underdogs” based on their young age. Jacob said he knew everyone on the team heading into the contest, as they’ve grown up competing together at nationals, and this was their first year competing in the adult bracket. He said it was fun to compete against grownup teams and to learn that they could hold their own against older, more experienced athletes.

While his favorite world games sport to play is basketball, his favorite sport in general is baseball. He is the manager for the Findlay High School varsity baseball team, but said he relishes the opportunity to participate.

“I like competing with people with my skill level and my height,” he said.

As a mom, Patty feels grateful the World Dwarf Games have been held within driving distance the past two sessions — four years ago they were held in Lansing, Michigan. She loves that it gives her son and his fellow teammates the opportunity to play a sport or a game they may not otherwise get a chance to try, and she’s thankful for the community it has built.

“They know they’re not alone and there are kids all across the world like them and with the same interests,” she said of Jacob and his friends. “I imagine some people would feel really alone without it.”

Jacob, too, said he’s grateful for the athletic opportunities these organizations afford, but it’s not all about the sports.

The teenager uses social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat to keep up with friends from far-away places, but said it’s always more fun to see them in person. During this past session, he got the chance to reconnect with his friends from England and Australia. Patty was happy to provide them with snacks and rides like a traditional sports parent.

“We get to cheer and watch these guys play hard,” she said. “And I get to be Soccer Mom for a week, which is something I don’t get to do.”

“And you get to be Uber Mom,” Jacob added. “Drive us around for a week.”

With the new school year, Jacob has entered the engineering program at Millstream Career Center. He is also a member of the high school band, having played percussion since fourth grade.

