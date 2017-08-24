Grief session transforms clothing into keepsakes

Bridge Bereavement Services is offering a “Sew Many Memories” grief support program from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 30 at Birchaven Village, 15100 Birchaven Lane.

The program, open to any adult, child or family who has recently experienced the death of a loved one, will offer participants the opportunity to turn their loved one’s clothing into a keepsake. No sewing experience is necessary, and volunteers will be available to assist.

Participants must attend both sessions, as the first is for planning purposes and the second is for sewing.

Registration is required by Sept. 18. Call Bridge Bereavement Services at 419-423-5351 or email bridge@bvhealthsystem.org.

