Thursday calendar

50 North, 339 E. Melrose Ave.; fitness center open, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; billiards, 8 a.m.-9 p.m.; EnhanceFitness, 8:30-9:20 a.m.; pickleball, open play, 9-11 a.m.; SilverSneakers Yoga, 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m.; gentle aquatics class, 10-11 a.m., Birchaven; walking, jogging, running at University of Findlay Koehler Center, 10-11 a.m.; lunch, stuffed peppers, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; SilverSneakers Splash, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Birchaven; color & chat, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; senior cinema: “Founder,” 1 p.m.; Random Acts of Comedy, 1:30-3 p.m.; beginning line dancing, 5-6 p.m.; cardio mix class, 5:30-6:15 p.m.; advanced line dancing, 6-8 p.m.; pickleball, advanced play, 6-8 p.m.; Android Phones: “Security Issues,” 6 p.m., fee and registration required; bootcamp 45, 6:30-7:15.

Alcoholics Anonymous, closed discussion, 6:30 a.m., Pioneer Club; closed discussion, noon, Pioneer Club; Grapevine open discussion, 12:30 p.m., Dry Haven, Fostoria; open book, 5:30 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church annex, 214 W. Sandusky St.; open discussion, 7 p.m., 111 Grove St., Bluffton; open lead, 8 p.m., Howard United Methodist Church.

Findlay High School Gals of ’56, lunch, 11 a.m., Kathy’s Korner, Arcadia.

Focus on Friends, 509 W. Trenton Ave.; potluck, noon-1 p.m.; creative art for recovery, 2-4 p.m.; peer planning group, 4-5 p.m.; white elephant bingo, 7-9 p.m.

Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association, meeting, 1 p.m., Kathy’s Korner, Arcadia; open to any World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge, their family, friends and other veterans.

Open Arms Women and Children’s Support Group, 6 p.m., call 419-422-4766 for information.

GriefShare, support meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Parkview Christian Church, 15035 Ohio 12 East, preregister at 419-424-3301.

Narcotics Anonymous, Lifeboat meeting, 7 p.m., St. Marks United Methodist Church, 800 S. Main St., enter red door marked office entrance, downstairs to left.

