The YMCA’s annual campaign, “Your Y, Your Year!” kicked off in May and has reached over $81,724 toward its goal of $110,000.

Funds raised go to guaranteeing that the Y is available to all who need it in our community.

Donations can be made at findlayymca.com/give or by contacting Jennifer Treece, development director, at 419-422-4424 or jtreece@findlayymca.com.

Comments

comments