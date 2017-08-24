Youth gardening contests announced ahead of fair

Gardening contests will be open to Hancock County youth during the upcoming Hancock County Junior Fair, with entries accepted in the youth building from 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesday.

Children 8 and younger who raised sunflowers and/or pumpkins are eligible to enter one pumpkin and one sunflower at the fair. Immature specimens or pictures may be entered if a mature plant entry is not available.

Hancock County youth ages 9-18 may enter vegetables and flowers in their respective displays. Entries must be grown, selected and prepared for exhibit by the exhibitor.

Those 18 and younger may bring an entry for the decorated fruit and vegetable contest. The main body must be a fruit or vegetable, and it may be painted and/or decorated with items of the exhibitor’s choice. Participants are not required to have grown items used in this exhibit. Entries from children 8 and younger will be on display, but they will not be judged. Items will be displayed only through Wednesday, but photos may be left on display throughout the fair.

For more information, contact Ann Brickner at 419-387-7230 or annbrick@tds.net

Comments

comments