FHS Class of 1965 gathers

The Findlay High School Class of 1965 will gather for its 70th birthday party the weekend of Sept. 22-24.

The weekend will begin with a mixer and possible football game Sept. 22; will feature lunch at a location to be announced and dinner at the Elks lodge Sept. 23; and a good-bye brunch at the Elks on Sept. 24.

For more information, contact Betty Thomas Cramer at jackbettyc@aol.com or Cindy Brenner Fitzpatrick at cbrenfitz@aol.com.

