Findlay volunteer joins Red Cross relief effort

Findlay resident Holly Blaine, a volunteer with the American Red Cross North Central Ohio Chapter, is heading to Texas to join the Red Cross team preparing for the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey.

The storm is gaining strength as it heads toward parts of Texas and Louisiana and is expected to bring heavy rain, flooding and strong winds. Blaine will be part of the team helping the Red Cross get ready along the Gulf Coast to respond to the storm, preparing shelters and relief supplies.

To help people affected by disasters big and small, visit redcross.org, call 800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Each gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

