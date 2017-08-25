Purposeful purple: Contest kicks off annual Alzheimer’s walk

Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

This year’s Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at the University of Findlay’s Koehler Center. Kathy Natal, above left, was last year’s top individual fundraiser, contributing about $1,200. She is pictured with Zonta Club team members Barb Wilson, middle, and Jane Heringhaus. (Photo provided by Kathy Natal)

 

By BRENNA GRITEMAN
LIFE EDITOR

Homes, businesses and even a few frat houses will go purple next month ahead of the 2017 Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The “Paint the Town Purple” contest will raise awareness ahead of the walk, with awards given for “most creativity,” “most purple utilized,” “best use of overall theme” and “committee choice.” The Sept. 1-16 contest is open to downtown businesses, fraternity houses and homes near University of Findlay, where the walk will take place. Judging will occur Sept. 12, although participants are encouraged to keep their decorations up through the day of the walk, Sept. 16.

“We’re just asking them to turn their lawn, their porch, their front windows into as much purple as they can,” said Krista Finsel, chairwoman of this year’s walk.

Finsel has been involved with the walk for the past 12 years or so, adding she has spent her entire career working in various types of geriatric care.

Committee member Kathy Natal, conversely, is new to the cause this year, after having participated in her first walk last fall.

“After the walk, Krista tells me I was the first for individual fundraising,” Natal said, adding she was asked then and there to join the committee for this year’s walk. Natal raised about $1,200 for last year’s event.

For her, it was a personal mission as her mother, Helen Drerup of Van Buren, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in December 2011 and moved into the Legacy at The Heritage in March 2016. Drerup died last November, and Natal has remained committed to the cause of fundraising and raising awareness, especially since the disease typically tends to be hereditary.

“It’s kind of likely that I might have Alzheimer’s,” she said, explaining her grandmother also had the disease. “So the lines are pointing that I need to help find a cure for this.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are more than 5 million Americans living with the disease, with someone new diagnosed every 66 seconds. By 2050, the number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease could reach 16 million.

As in years past, the indoor Walk to end Alzheimer’s (formerly known as the Hancock County Memory Walk) will be held at the University of Findlay Koehler Center. Registration begins at 9 a.m., with the walk at 10. Online registration is available at http://act.alz.org/HancockCounty2017.

Organizers have set a goal of 677 participants/56 teams, with a fundraising goal of $70,000. Teams consist of two or more individuals, and those who raise $100 or more will receive an event T-shirt.

Photos from the “Paint the Town Purple” contest will be posted on the event’s Facebook page: Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s. To sign up as a participating property, call 419-905-9719 or email Jessica.Montague@HCFMangagement.com.

For more information on the walk, contact Finsel at 419-619-5047 or Natal at 419-957-7609.

