Church and Religious Events

Concordia Lutheran
In keeping with the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, the Rev. Matt Shive is issuing an open invitation to anyone interested in learning how creativity was used during the Reformation to share the Gospel message at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St. In addition to looking at how Martin Luther used art to teach the faith, consideration will be given to the creative talents of congregational members in the areas of poetry, painting and memoirs, etc. The church is handicap accessible at the north entrance. Additional information is available at www.concordiafindlay.com.

Gilboa UM
GILBOA — A barbecue chicken dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Sponsored by Chapel Belles’ Missions, the menu includes barbecue chicken, applesauce, potato salad, dessert and drink for $8. The church is handicap accessible.

Mount Blanchard UM
MOUNT BLANCHARD — On Friday nights after home Riverdale High School football games, Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church will host “fifth quarters” for youth in grades 6-12, featuring snacks and games in the fellowship hall and garage. The events will begin immediately after the games and last until 11 p.m. All youth are welcome to attend. The church will hold a contemporary worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with music by the praise band Broken Ground.

NW Ohio Area Aglow International
SAINT MARY’S — Northwest Ohio Area Aglow International will meet from 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21 in the meeting room at EZ Campgrounds, 14338 Townline Kossuth Road, St. Mary’s. Registration will be taken at the door, where an offering will be received.

Our Lady of Consolation
CAREY — The September “Journey with Our Blessed Mother” will be held at the noon Mass on Sept. 3 at the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey. The Most Rev. John Stowe will be the celebrant. He was a former pastor/rector at the basilica and has served as bishop of the diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, since May 2015.

St. Paul Lutheran
JENERA — In celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9340 Township Road 32, Jenera, invites everyone to attend a special Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 17. This service will include all of the congregation’s musical groups and will commemorate the 15th year of the church’s adult bell choir. Following the service, a traditional German dinner of brats, sauerkraut, German potato salad, tossed salad, apple dumplings and ice cream will be served. Hot dogs and mashed potatoes will also be available. Tickets for this dinner are free, although all attendees must have a ticket so organizers know how many to prepare for. Tickets may be obtained from the church secretary at 419-326-3535 weekdays at the church office or between Sunday services through Sept. 3.

West Independence UM
Attaboy will be in concert in the Family Life Center at West Independence United Methodist Church at 6 p.m. Sunday. The concert will reflect the youth’s fall kickoff, and all students in grades 5-12 are invited to attend. Attaboy will also be at the church’s morning worship, presenting their mission and music. The stalwart message of Attaboy is: “Beyond the confusing, disorienting noises that swirl around us, liberation and hope can be found. Wholeness and grace helps us find patience, healing and courage — even in the midst of doubt and pain. And this is a message too good not to share.” West Independence is located seven miles east of Findlay off U.S. 224, just before County Road 23. Nursery care will be provided during worship. For additional information, call the church office at 419-894-6454.

