Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

‘We both believe that there is only one church’

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The Rev. Ralph Mineo says Martin Luther hated the term “Lutheran,” but in publishing his “95 Theses” back in 1517, he never intended to start a new church. Mineo is pictured at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in North Baltimore, where he is pastor. He is also pastor at St. John’s Lutheran Church in McComb and is dean of the Northwestern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Central Conference. (Photo by Randy Roberts)

By SARA ARTHURS
Staff Writer
On Oct. 31, 1517, the monk and theologian Martin Luther posted his “95 Theses” to the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, protesting the Roman Catholic Church’s practice of asking payment or “indulgences” for forgiveness of sins.
It was the start of what would become known as the Protestant Reformation.
Since then, Lutherans and Catholics have worshipped separately. But this year, throughout the country and the world, Catholics and Lutherans are coming together to mark the anniversary — with an emphasis on what they do, in fact, have in common.
The Rev. Bob Cochran, pastor at First Lutheran Church in Findlay, said “this has been a long journey” on the part of Lutherans and Catholics.
“We both believe that there is only one church” and it is “only through human failing” that we have created different denominations, Cochran said.
And, as both denominations mark the 500th anniversary, they aren’t celebrating the split, but commemorating it, several local pastors said.
An ecumenical mindset
“Luther never wanted to start a church,” Cochran said.
Instead, he wanted to reform the Catholic church. And he hated the term “Lutheran,” said the Rev. Ralph Mineo, pastor at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in North Baltimore and St. John’s Lutheran Church in McComb, and dean of the synod’s Central Conference.
Mineo was raised Catholic, and ordained a priest. He taught at Catholic high schools, but ended up leaving the priesthood to get married.
“It was the hardest decision I ever had to make,” he said. Mineo felt God was saying “You choose,” and that God would be with him.
He went into education, working with students who were getting their GEDs. Then a student, who was “about 80 years old,” asked Mineo what he missed about being a priest.
“Preaching,” Mineo told her. “I miss preaching.”
He and his wife had already come to the Lutheran church, and Mineo decided to embark upon becoming a Lutheran pastor. He found “there are so many similarities” that he didn’t have to go to seminary to take any coursework.
Mineo said he didn’t think the Lutheran church would accept him “if I had been bitter about the Roman Catholic Church.” This was in 1980, but they were already heading toward greater unity between the denominations, and didn’t want bitterness.
The Rev. Scott Woods, associate pastor at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Findlay, has been working on ecumenical activities since his time as a campus pastor. You cannot be an effective campus minister without an ecumenical mindset, he said.
At St. Michael’s, some parishioners were “surprised” at the idea of the celebration of the Reformation. After all, “it’s the rupture of the Western church,” Woods said. He noted, though, that Luther pointed out the pope selling indulgences, “And he was rightly concerned about that.”
Woods said the “95 Theses” were put up as a protest, like one would post on a bulletin board, “or today on a blog.” And “Luther was demonized for so long,” Woods said. History has shown that there are things he had wrong, but also, “We owe a debt of gratitude to Luther,” Woods said.
Woods, 36, said he hopes the younger generation, as they study to become priests, are exposed to ecumenism. Between his time as a campus pastor and in the seminary, he was exposed to many other faiths including clergy and individuals from other Christian denominations, a Muslim Student Association, imams and rabbis.
Some people see ecumenical work as “almost like an extracurricular activity,” something to do when you have the time and energy. Not so, Woods said: “This is central to who we are. It’s scandalous that Christians are separated.”
The Rev. Kent Kaufman, too, said some would say it’s “a scandal” that Christianity has been divided.
“The goal in life is that we might be one,” he said.
Kaufman said it comes back to Jesus’s prayer during his passion, death and resurrection: “Father, may they all be one.”
Pope Francis, in an October 2014 homily, said: “And the cornerstone of the unity of the Church, or rather the cornerstone of the Church, is Jesus and the cornerstone of the unity of the Church is Jesus’s prayer at the Last Supper: ‘Father, that they may be one!’ And this is its strength!”
Kaufman is pastor at St. Charles Borromeo in Lima and coordinator of ecumenical and interfaith relations for the Catholic Diocese of Toledo.
“We can be insular if we’re only concerned about ourselves,” Kaufman said.
In the Catholic church, efforts to strengthen relationships with other faiths grew after the Second Vatican Council between 1962 and 1965. Kaufman said its documents said to all Catholics, “This is our stance. This is our direction.” That is, that they would be ecumenical.
Kaufman said there are good relationships in place in northwestern Ohio. The Catholic diocese and Lutheran synod have closely overlapping boundaries, which helps. And both Catholic and Lutheran churches put down roots in northwestern Ohio communities a long time ago. Members of the churches know one another and run into one another.
Kaufman said sometimes churches are interested in ecumenism, but if you don’t make a conscious effort to prioritize it, it can end up on the back burner.
“It’s important but we don’t always see it as urgent, unfortunately,” he said.

Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Catholic Diocese of Toledo has spent several years working with Lutheran bishops in order to symbolically and significantly “show our common efforts.” He says he has received nothing but positive feedback in response to this effort. (Photo provided by the Catholic Diocese of Toledo)

‘Shoulder to shoulder’
Bishop Daniel Beaudoin of the Northwestern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America spoke warmly of Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Catholic Diocese of Toledo, who he called “very humble, very kind.” He noted that Thomas was present when Beaudoin was installed as bishop last year. A picture of Thomas praying for him hangs in Beaudoin’s office.
Fifty years ago, Beaudoin said, you wouldn’t have seen a Catholic bishop praying for a Lutheran bishop upon his installation. But since Vatican II, the two denominations have had a greater “willingness to be in conversation with each other.”
They start by focusing on where they agree. One place is baptism.
“We honor each other’s baptisms. … We hold that in common,” Beaudoin said.
Thomas noted that both bishops are relatively new in their roles. Thomas was installed in 2014. But they follow bishops in both denominations “who prior to us have already made particular efforts toward ecumenical dialogue in northwestern Ohio,” Thomas said.
Thomas previously held a service with then-Lutheran Bishop Marcus Lohrmann at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral. He said they wanted to symbolically and significantly “show our common efforts.” He received nothing but positive feedback.
“Standing shoulder to shoulder and praying together is very significant. … This is yet another moment for us in working together in hope … toward, please God, the unity which Christ Jesus desires,” Thomas said.
Informally, too, pastors of both denominations have been talking, meeting and reflecting on their commonalities.
“Very few things are that far off” and there are many points in common, said the Rev. Steve Ramsey, pastor at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Arlington.
A group of members of Lutheran congregations, and St. Michael’s, have been meeting regularly, an outgrowth of a “From Conflict to Communion” group which started meeting last winter. Their jointly prepared document includes the statement: “Lutherans and Catholics must let themselves continuously be transformed by the encounter with the other and by the mutual witness of faith.”
The document came out in 2013, and back then 2017 seemed far away, Kaufman said. But what it said was that this anniversary would take preparation.
“You can’t let this slip by,” Kaufman said.
You learn as much about yourself as about others when you’re doing this work, he said.
Some people may be “fearful” to talk with someone of another denomination, thinking it will weaken who they themselves are, he said.
“But I think you can find just the opposite, that it will strengthen who you are in a good way,” he said.
And, he said, you find you have “more in common than we ever realized.”
This is the first of two local stories talking with religious leaders about the Reformation. Next week’s story focuses on where local leaders think their newfound cooperation should take them.
Online: http://toledodiocese.org/
http://nwos-elca.church/
Arthurs: 419-427-8494 Send an E-mail to Sara Arthurs
Twitter: @swarthurs

Joint commemoration service will bring faithful ‘together in hope’

By SARA ARTHURS
Staff Writer
Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of the Catholic Diocese of Toledo and Bishop Daniel Beaudoin of the Northwestern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will be co-celebrants of a September prayer service in Findlay.
“From Conflict to Communion: Together in Hope,” a joint commemoration of the Reformation, will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road. The service will follow the format of one held in Lund, Sweden, last October, when Pope Francis held a prayer service with Bishop Munib A. Younan, head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land and president of the Lutheran World Federation.
Beaudoin noted they are not using the word “celebration,” as there are some things related to the Reformation they are not celebrating. Instead, they’re saying “commemoration.”
“We do not celebrate it because the Reformation itself is a sign of disunity” and “of a rift between churches,” Thomas said.
Beaudoin said it will be a prayer service with Thomas “to commemorate the unity that we are seeing in Christ, and just the joy of worshipping together.”
Organizers hope representatives from each congregation will attend. There are 162 individual congregations in the ELCA synod and 123 in the Catholic diocese.
Even if each congregation just sends “one carload,” it would total 1,000 people, said the Rev. Kent Kaufman, pastor at St. Charles Borromeo in Lima and coordinator of ecumenical and interfaith relations for the Catholic Diocese of Toledo.
The Sept. 10 service will include prayer, and both bishops will offer reflection. Together, Thomas said they will profess the Apostles’ Creed as our “common witness of our belief as Christians.” The event in Findlay will also include a joint choir of singers from both faiths.
A reception will follow.
In the commemoration service, “We’re using the language, ‘Together in hope,’” Thomas said.
Another Findlay service will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at First Lutheran Church, 109 E. Lincoln St. This date coincides with Reformation Sunday itself, and its service is likely to be smaller. Speakers will include the Rev. Ralph Mineo, a former Catholic priest and now pastor at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in North Baltimore and St. John’s Lutheran Church in McComb, and dean of the synod’s Central Conference, as well as married couples in which one spouse is Lutheran and the other Catholic.
Online:
http://toledodiocese.org/events/detail/4691/diocesan

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Aug
18
Fri
all-day Allen County Fair @ Allen County Fairgrounds
Allen County Fair @ Allen County Fairgrounds
Aug 18 – Aug 26 all-day
Two concerts will headline the entertainment at the Allen County Fair, which begins Friday and continues through Aug. 26 at the fairgrounds just east of Lima. Country music singer Dustin Lynch, with special guest Neal McCoy, are set to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday in the grandstand. Tickets range from $40 to $100 and can be purchased online or in the fairground box office. Visit allencofair.com for more details. Contemporary Christian artist Jeremy Camp will take the grandstand stage at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range in price from $25 to $40 and can be purchased online at www.jerichoconcerts.com. Daily fair admission is $7 for anyone age 7 and older. Children under 7 are free. Prior to the fair opening, adult season passes for ages 10 and over cost $30. Youth season passes for those between the ages of 7 and 9 are $15. Admission is free for veterans until 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, and for seniors until 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, tickets may be purchased at the gate for $2 off admission between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a can of food to be donated to the West Ohio Food Bank. Admission is $2 off on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with a coupon from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the gates only. More information can be found at allencofair.com. Amusement rides will be open each day. On Friday, Aug. 18, rides will open at 4 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. Every other day, rides will be available from noon to 11 p.m. Unlimited ride bracelets can be purchased for $25. Wristband specials will be available for $15 from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday and Thursday. A schedule can also be found here: http://thecourier.com/local-news/2017/08/15/dustin-lynch-headlines-allen-co-fair/
Aug
26
Sat
8:00 am Hartsel Families Golf Scramble @ Nature Trails Golf Course
Hartsel Families Golf Scramble @ Nature Trails Golf Course
Aug 26 @ 8:00 am
The Hartsel families golf scramble benefiting Cancer Patient Services will be held Saturday at Nature Trails Golf Course, 6730 Township Road 69, Kansas. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $60 per person, which includes 18 holes of golf with cart and dinner. There will also be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, pin prizes and skins game. For more information or to register a team, contact Chris Hartsel at 419-937-6028 or Daniel Hartsel at 419-619-9586.
8:00 am Tour de Putnam @ Putnam County YMCA
Tour de Putnam @ Putnam County YMCA
Aug 26 @ 8:00 am
The Putnam County YMCA will once again host the Tour de Putnam on Aug. 26. The ride, which begins and ends at the YMCA, will include 25-, 50-, 75- and 100-mile routes to choose from. It will travel through several Putnam County towns including Leipsic, Miller City, Kalida, Ottoville, Vaughnsville, Pandora and Gilboa, with plenty of rest stops along the way. Each route will be clearly marked, with support vehicles assisting riders in need. All riders must wear a helmet and ride T-shirts, included with registration while supplies last. Registration is available at the YMCA, 101 Putnam Parkway in Ottawa, or at www.putnamymca.org. All riders must be en route by 9 a.m., while the 100-milers must be underway by 8 a.m. For more information or to volunteer, call Melanie Stokes at the Putnam County YMCA at 419-523-5233 or email mstokes@putnamymca.org.
9:00 am Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
Fostoria Farmers Market @ Tiffin and Main Streets
Aug 26 @ 9:00 am – 1:00 pm
The first Fostoria Farmers Market for the season will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Tiffin and Main streets. There will be flowers, planters, hanging baskets, plant and vegetable starts. Other vendors will have gifts for moms, including silk scarves, photography, hand-sewn items and jewelry, yard art and wind chimes, homemade jams, soaps, oils and jewelry, pottery, homemade doggie treats, painted signs, Amish brooms and homemade laundry detergent. Also for sale will be baked goods, honey and candles, fresh eggs and frozen beef. Eastern Star will provide breakfast sandwiches in the Masonic Lodge on East Tiffin Street, and Tasty Dogs will be available to purchase. The market is sponsored by Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Bureau, in conjunction with the Fostoria Garden Club Limited and the Review Times. For more information, visit Fostoria Farmers Market on Facebook, or call 419-435-1718.
10:00 am Play Music on The Porch Day @ Bluffton Public Library
Play Music on The Porch Day @ Bluffton Public Library
Aug 26 @ 10:00 am
A porch sing will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bluffton Public Library to celebrate Play Music on The Porch Day. Those attending should bring a chair or blanket.
10:30 am American Girl Tea @ Activity Barn at Litzenberg Memorial Woods
American Girl Tea @ Activity Barn at Litzenberg Memorial Woods
Aug 26 @ 10:30 am
An American Girl tea, celebrating the Kit Kittredge doll, will be held at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Activity Barn at Litzenberg Memorial Woods. The same program will be offered each time. There will be journal writing, food and activities. The character of Kit Kittredge is chronicled in the American Girl book series, with her specific books written by Valerie Tripp. They chronicle her experiences growing up near Cincinnati during the 1930s. She enjoys reading, writing, and following the Cincinnati Reds baseball team while harboring ambitions to become a news reporter. The program is for 7- to 12-year-olds with an adult companion. Register, with $10 per person, by 1 p.m. Aug. 24. The program will be held with a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 30 individuals. For more information, call the Hancock Park District office, 419-425-7275, or online at hancockparks.com
7:00 pm Evening of Barbershop @ Star Theatre
Evening of Barbershop @ Star Theatre
Aug 26 @ 7:00 pm
The Star Theatre in Upper Sandusky will hold its annual evening of barbershop beginning at 7 p.m. Aug. 26. This annual concert is held to raise funds for the community theater’s scholarship fund. This year’s lineup of quartets includes The Hot Air Buffoons, The Crew and Prototype. Tickets are $15 each and can be reserved by calling the Star Theatre Box Office at 419-294-1411.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company