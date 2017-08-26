By SARA ARTHURS

On Oct. 31, 1517, the monk and theologian Martin Luther posted his “95 Theses” to the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, protesting the Roman Catholic Church’s practice of asking payment or “indulgences” for forgiveness of sins.

It was the start of what would become known as the Protestant Reformation.

Since then, Lutherans and Catholics have worshipped separately. But this year, throughout the country and the world, Catholics and Lutherans are coming together to mark the anniversary — with an emphasis on what they do, in fact, have in common.

The Rev. Bob Cochran, pastor at First Lutheran Church in Findlay, said “this has been a long journey” on the part of Lutherans and Catholics.

“We both believe that there is only one church” and it is “only through human failing” that we have created different denominations, Cochran said.

And, as both denominations mark the 500th anniversary, they aren’t celebrating the split, but commemorating it, several local pastors said.

An ecumenical mindset

“Luther never wanted to start a church,” Cochran said.

Instead, he wanted to reform the Catholic church. And he hated the term “Lutheran,” said the Rev. Ralph Mineo, pastor at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in North Baltimore and St. John’s Lutheran Church in McComb, and dean of the synod’s Central Conference.

Mineo was raised Catholic, and ordained a priest. He taught at Catholic high schools, but ended up leaving the priesthood to get married.

“It was the hardest decision I ever had to make,” he said. Mineo felt God was saying “You choose,” and that God would be with him.

He went into education, working with students who were getting their GEDs. Then a student, who was “about 80 years old,” asked Mineo what he missed about being a priest.

“Preaching,” Mineo told her. “I miss preaching.”

He and his wife had already come to the Lutheran church, and Mineo decided to embark upon becoming a Lutheran pastor. He found “there are so many similarities” that he didn’t have to go to seminary to take any coursework.

Mineo said he didn’t think the Lutheran church would accept him “if I had been bitter about the Roman Catholic Church.” This was in 1980, but they were already heading toward greater unity between the denominations, and didn’t want bitterness.

The Rev. Scott Woods, associate pastor at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church in Findlay, has been working on ecumenical activities since his time as a campus pastor. You cannot be an effective campus minister without an ecumenical mindset, he said.

At St. Michael’s, some parishioners were “surprised” at the idea of the celebration of the Reformation. After all, “it’s the rupture of the Western church,” Woods said. He noted, though, that Luther pointed out the pope selling indulgences, “And he was rightly concerned about that.”

Woods said the “95 Theses” were put up as a protest, like one would post on a bulletin board, “or today on a blog.” And “Luther was demonized for so long,” Woods said. History has shown that there are things he had wrong, but also, “We owe a debt of gratitude to Luther,” Woods said.

Woods, 36, said he hopes the younger generation, as they study to become priests, are exposed to ecumenism. Between his time as a campus pastor and in the seminary, he was exposed to many other faiths including clergy and individuals from other Christian denominations, a Muslim Student Association, imams and rabbis.

Some people see ecumenical work as “almost like an extracurricular activity,” something to do when you have the time and energy. Not so, Woods said: “This is central to who we are. It’s scandalous that Christians are separated.”

The Rev. Kent Kaufman, too, said some would say it’s “a scandal” that Christianity has been divided.

“The goal in life is that we might be one,” he said.

Kaufman said it comes back to Jesus’s prayer during his passion, death and resurrection: “Father, may they all be one.”

Pope Francis, in an October 2014 homily, said: “And the cornerstone of the unity of the Church, or rather the cornerstone of the Church, is Jesus and the cornerstone of the unity of the Church is Jesus’s prayer at the Last Supper: ‘Father, that they may be one!’ And this is its strength!”

Kaufman is pastor at St. Charles Borromeo in Lima and coordinator of ecumenical and interfaith relations for the Catholic Diocese of Toledo.

“We can be insular if we’re only concerned about ourselves,” Kaufman said.

In the Catholic church, efforts to strengthen relationships with other faiths grew after the Second Vatican Council between 1962 and 1965. Kaufman said its documents said to all Catholics, “This is our stance. This is our direction.” That is, that they would be ecumenical.

Kaufman said there are good relationships in place in northwestern Ohio. The Catholic diocese and Lutheran synod have closely overlapping boundaries, which helps. And both Catholic and Lutheran churches put down roots in northwestern Ohio communities a long time ago. Members of the churches know one another and run into one another.

Kaufman said sometimes churches are interested in ecumenism, but if you don’t make a conscious effort to prioritize it, it can end up on the back burner.

“It’s important but we don’t always see it as urgent, unfortunately,” he said.

‘Shoulder to shoulder’

Bishop Daniel Beaudoin of the Northwestern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America spoke warmly of Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Catholic Diocese of Toledo, who he called “very humble, very kind.” He noted that Thomas was present when Beaudoin was installed as bishop last year. A picture of Thomas praying for him hangs in Beaudoin’s office.

Fifty years ago, Beaudoin said, you wouldn’t have seen a Catholic bishop praying for a Lutheran bishop upon his installation. But since Vatican II, the two denominations have had a greater “willingness to be in conversation with each other.”

They start by focusing on where they agree. One place is baptism.

“We honor each other’s baptisms. … We hold that in common,” Beaudoin said.

Thomas noted that both bishops are relatively new in their roles. Thomas was installed in 2014. But they follow bishops in both denominations “who prior to us have already made particular efforts toward ecumenical dialogue in northwestern Ohio,” Thomas said.

Thomas previously held a service with then-Lutheran Bishop Marcus Lohrmann at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral. He said they wanted to symbolically and significantly “show our common efforts.” He received nothing but positive feedback.

“Standing shoulder to shoulder and praying together is very significant. … This is yet another moment for us in working together in hope … toward, please God, the unity which Christ Jesus desires,” Thomas said.

Informally, too, pastors of both denominations have been talking, meeting and reflecting on their commonalities.

“Very few things are that far off” and there are many points in common, said the Rev. Steve Ramsey, pastor at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Arlington.

A group of members of Lutheran congregations, and St. Michael’s, have been meeting regularly, an outgrowth of a “From Conflict to Communion” group which started meeting last winter. Their jointly prepared document includes the statement: “Lutherans and Catholics must let themselves continuously be transformed by the encounter with the other and by the mutual witness of faith.”

The document came out in 2013, and back then 2017 seemed far away, Kaufman said. But what it said was that this anniversary would take preparation.

“You can’t let this slip by,” Kaufman said.

You learn as much about yourself as about others when you’re doing this work, he said.

Some people may be “fearful” to talk with someone of another denomination, thinking it will weaken who they themselves are, he said.

“But I think you can find just the opposite, that it will strengthen who you are in a good way,” he said.

And, he said, you find you have “more in common than we ever realized.”

This is the first of two local stories talking with religious leaders about the Reformation. Next week’s story focuses on where local leaders think their newfound cooperation should take them.

Online: http://toledodiocese.org/

http://nwos-elca.church/

Joint commemoration service will bring faithful ‘together in hope’

By SARA ARTHURS

Bishop Daniel E. Thomas of the Catholic Diocese of Toledo and Bishop Daniel Beaudoin of the Northwestern Ohio Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will be co-celebrants of a September prayer service in Findlay.

“From Conflict to Communion: Together in Hope,” a joint commemoration of the Reformation, will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 10 at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 750 Bright Road. The service will follow the format of one held in Lund, Sweden, last October, when Pope Francis held a prayer service with Bishop Munib A. Younan, head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land and president of the Lutheran World Federation.

Beaudoin noted they are not using the word “celebration,” as there are some things related to the Reformation they are not celebrating. Instead, they’re saying “commemoration.”

“We do not celebrate it because the Reformation itself is a sign of disunity” and “of a rift between churches,” Thomas said.

Beaudoin said it will be a prayer service with Thomas “to commemorate the unity that we are seeing in Christ, and just the joy of worshipping together.”

Organizers hope representatives from each congregation will attend. There are 162 individual congregations in the ELCA synod and 123 in the Catholic diocese.

Even if each congregation just sends “one carload,” it would total 1,000 people, said the Rev. Kent Kaufman, pastor at St. Charles Borromeo in Lima and coordinator of ecumenical and interfaith relations for the Catholic Diocese of Toledo.

The Sept. 10 service will include prayer, and both bishops will offer reflection. Together, Thomas said they will profess the Apostles’ Creed as our “common witness of our belief as Christians.” The event in Findlay will also include a joint choir of singers from both faiths.

A reception will follow.

In the commemoration service, “We’re using the language, ‘Together in hope,’” Thomas said.

Another Findlay service will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at First Lutheran Church, 109 E. Lincoln St. This date coincides with Reformation Sunday itself, and its service is likely to be smaller. Speakers will include the Rev. Ralph Mineo, a former Catholic priest and now pastor at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in North Baltimore and St. John’s Lutheran Church in McComb, and dean of the synod’s Central Conference, as well as married couples in which one spouse is Lutheran and the other Catholic.

Online:

http://toledodiocese.org/events/detail/4691/diocesan

