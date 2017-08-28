Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Canned fare collection kicks off fair week

Posted On Mon. Aug 28th, 2017
For the third year, City Mission of Findlay will hold a canned food drive during Community Day at the Hancock County Fair. Each canned food item donated Wednesday will be reciprocated with a ride ticket. There is no limit to the amount of canned goods one individual or family may donate. (Photo provided by City Mission)

By JEANNIE WILEY WOLF
Staff Writer
French fries, elephant ears, cotton candy — it’s nearly impossible to turn around at the Hancock County Fair and not see some tempting morsel of tasty goodness.
Carnival fare is always a major attraction at the county fair. But the annual event also offers an opportunity for visitors to share food with those less fortunate.
For the third year, a fair week canned food drive will benefit City Mission of Findlay. The event is sponsored by Burton Brothers Amusements, the Shirley, Indiana, company that provides rides at the fair.
The food drive will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Community Day, which is opening day at the fair (Wednesday). For each canned good donated, the donor will receive a ticket good for the rides (with paid fair admission). There is no limit to the number of food items that can be donated.
Joy Barger, director of development at the City Mission, said the event brings in “an incredible amount of canned goods” for the agency.
It’s also a great way to help raise awareness about the mission in a different “community,” she added.
“This really gives us a tremendous exposure in an area we normally wouldn’t have it,” said Barger. “So bringing attention to the food need that we still have, that’s year-round, and giving us an opportunity to talk with donors and volunteers as they come through is really amazing.”
The booth will be set up just across from the ticket booth for the rides, she said. Signs will be posted at each gate entrance and at the booth.
“We’re a significant distance from the gates, so you have to carry all your canned goods,” Barger noted. “People bring strollers and wagons. If you can plan ahead of time and you have a stroller or something available, it’s a good idea because carrying the canned goods gets heavy. You can stack as many as you want in there and bring them to us.”
The mission asks that people restrict their donations to canned goods that will not break like glass bottles and jars might.
“Last year we had someone bring in a whole thing of glass jars of spaghetti sauce, which is difficult because they actually have a massive container that we throw everything in,” said Barger.
The organization’s top canned food needs include fruit, meat, broth, soups and pasta.
The food drive is a simple way to give back. And in return, those free ride tickets can help bring down a family’s fair costs, said Barger.
“The last time I took my kids to go ride, we spent $80 on tickets and food, and they all only got one food item each. But by the time they rode all the rides, it was like we might as well go to Cedar Point for that much, so this is a great opportunity,” she said.
Many of the youngsters seem to like the idea of getting extra tickets, she added.
“It’s really a great way to get the entire family involved. My kids, we participate in this as well. So my kids know if they want 10 ride tickets, then we need to find 10 items. And then they help with the shopping and bringing it in,” she said.
She said there are even children who use their own money to pay for canned goods.
“We have a lot of people whose kids use it as part of their own personal giving, so the kids know that they can plan around that. They’re buying the items and then they do get the reward of riding something,” said Barger. “I think it’s great. It gets the whole family involved. And when kids can physically touch something and give it, it’s so much more impactful.”
Food services offered at the mission are available to anyone who has need. The agency provides meals for its residents and a nightly meal for the community. Food boxes are also available every Tuesday and Thursday at 4:30 p.m. for people in the community who are in need of emergency food assistance. Individuals or families may receive two boxes per month of nonperishable foods and frozen meats. Food box size is based on the size of the family, and identification and proof of rent are required in order to receive a box of food.
Online: http://www.findlaymission.org/
Wolf: 419-427-8419
