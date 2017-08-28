Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

More service opportunities to be had at the fair

Posted On Mon. Aug 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The City Mission canned food drive isn’t the only community service event happening at the Hancock County Fair.
Area youth will address safety issues, make toys for dogs and cats, and work on a special project for those serving in the military.
A Safe Kids display will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the youth building, said Cassie Anderson, extension educator/county director, 4-H youth development with OSU Extension Hancock County. Hands-on safety displays will offer information about carseats/boosters, bike safety, youth fingerprinting and farm safety.
The third annual 4-H In Action Service Project begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. This year, members and volunteers of all ages will help make braided fleece dog and cat toys that will be donated to local animal shelters. Donations of fleece for the project are being accepted and may be taken to the junior fair office prior to the start of the fair or on Wednesday or Thursday.
Anderson said a Junior Fair Rocks for Our Military project will also be held. River rocks will be available to paint. The rocks will then be shipped to the Middle East for a rock garden project for the military. Donations are appreciated to help cover shipping costs.
The 4-H in Action Service Project started in 2015 when 17 dresses were sewn and sent to girls in Africa. Last year, six fleece blankets were tied for the Findlay Chapter of Project Linus, said Anderson.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Aug
28
Mon
4:00 pm Grand Love
Grand Love
Aug 28 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Grand Love, a support group for grandparents raising grandchildren, meets Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m., at 1941 Carlin St., Findlay. Call 419-422-8616.
5:14 pm Findlay-Hancock County Chamber o... @ Findlay Country Club
Findlay-Hancock County Chamber o... @ Findlay Country Club
Aug 28 @ 5:14 pm
Robert E. Beach will be recognized as the honorary chairman at the 50th annual Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament being held Aug. 28 at the Findlay Country Club. To register for the golf outing, contact the chamber of commerce at 419-422-3313 or visit FindlayHancockChamber.com. Proceeds will help support and provide resources to local businesses.
5:30 pm Watercolor Workshop @ Bluffton Public Library
Watercolor Workshop @ Bluffton Public Library
Aug 28 @ 5:30 pm
Jeanne Beutler will teach a watercolor workshop at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Bluffton Public Library. Participants will paint a lighthouse. There is a $10 supply fee, cash only. Advance registration is required by calling the library at 419-358-5016.
Aug
29
Tue
7:30 pm Gavin DeGraw @ Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center
Gavin DeGraw @ Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center
Aug 29 @ 7:30 pm
Multi-platinum-selling and Grammy nominated singer Gavin DeGraw and songwriter has stripped his live show down to a trio for a raw, intimate performance in Lima. The setlist will span DeGraw’s entire catalog of songs, which includes “In Love With A Girl,” “We Belong Together,” “Chariot,” “Not Over You” and “Best I Ever Had.”
Aug
30
Wed
7:30 am Flag City Morning Rotary
Flag City Morning Rotary
Aug 30 @ 7:30 am
 
10:00 am Grandparents Raising Grandchildr... @ Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio
Grandparents Raising Grandchildr... @ Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio
Aug 30 @ 10:00 am
Family Resource Center of Northwest Ohio is offering assistance to grandparents who are raising their grandchildren. The agency has started a new support group which is open to any grandparent living in Hancock County. Meetings are held at 10 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1941 Carlin St.
5:30 pm Pandora United Methodist Church ... @ Pandora United Methodist Church
Pandora United Methodist Church ... @ Pandora United Methodist Church
Aug 30 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
A free community meal will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 30 at Pandora United Methodist Church, 108 E. Washington St. This month’s meal is provided by Wednesday Witnesses. The menu will be beef and noodles, vegetable, applesauce, dessert and beverage.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company