More service opportunities to be had at the fair

The City Mission canned food drive isn’t the only community service event happening at the Hancock County Fair.

Area youth will address safety issues, make toys for dogs and cats, and work on a special project for those serving in the military.

A Safe Kids display will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the youth building, said Cassie Anderson, extension educator/county director, 4-H youth development with OSU Extension Hancock County. Hands-on safety displays will offer information about carseats/boosters, bike safety, youth fingerprinting and farm safety.

The third annual 4-H In Action Service Project begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. This year, members and volunteers of all ages will help make braided fleece dog and cat toys that will be donated to local animal shelters. Donations of fleece for the project are being accepted and may be taken to the junior fair office prior to the start of the fair or on Wednesday or Thursday.

Anderson said a Junior Fair Rocks for Our Military project will also be held. River rocks will be available to paint. The rocks will then be shipped to the Middle East for a rock garden project for the military. Donations are appreciated to help cover shipping costs.

The 4-H in Action Service Project started in 2015 when 17 dresses were sewn and sent to girls in Africa. Last year, six fleece blankets were tied for the Findlay Chapter of Project Linus, said Anderson.

