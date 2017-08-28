Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Young authors urged to Tell-A-Tale

Posted On Mon. Aug 28th, 2017
By :
Imagined by the Literacy Coalition of Hancock County, the Tell-a-Tale Short Story Contest is open to all kindergarten through fifth-grade students.
Participants will write about a specific topic based on their grade level. Stories must be no more than 350 words, and illustrations are encouraged but not required. All participants must live in or be associated with the Findlay City Schools and/or Hancock County School District.
Entry forms and a complete list of contest rules can be picked up in the children’s department at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library or downloaded at hancockliteracy.org.
Corresponding community activities include a writing and illustration workshop at the main branch of the library from 2-3:30 p.m. Sept. 9, which young writers are encouraged to attend to gather ideas and advice for their stories. The Literacy Coalition will also post story writing tips and ideas on its Facebook page throughout September.
Writers may drop off their completed stories in the children’s department of any library location (main branch, Arlington or Bookmobile). Stories and entries must be received by Sept. 29.
Winners for each age category will have their stories printed in a special tab section of The Courier in October. An awards ceremony will be held Oct. 19.

