Card tourney bridges players near and far

They were there to win, definitely. But they were also there because they really, really liked bridge. A lot.

As in, the organizers of the event at 50 North scheduled it at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday so that a group from Fostoria — after playing bridge all afternoon there — would have time to drive the half hour to Findlay and play bridge all evening.

Players were participating in the American Contract Bridge League-wide Instant Matchpoint Game in which bridge players worldwide were all playing the same hand on the same day. Event organizer Bob Smith said 354 clubs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with more than 4,000 tables, were participating. (A table is four players.) This included six other clubs in Ohio.

Smith had been playing bridge in Fostoria, but found it “absurd” that Findlay didn’t have a club. So he started a group at 50 North, which has met regularly since May. At first they had three tables, but now they typically have five.

He said if they’d gotten even seven tables at Wednesday’s special event, he would have been “thrilled.” They had nine.

“Oh, I was ecstatic,” he said.

Smith said people were actually applauding after the event, glad it had been put on. They played until 8:45, long after 50 North typically closes.

Longtime bridge player David Poeppelman of Ottawa said bridge is similar to euchre in that you follow suit, and the highest card takes the trick, with trump beating any other suit. The hardest part is getting the bidding down, Poeppelman said.

The opponent of whoever makes the winning bid is the “dummy.” He or she lays their hand face up, and the bidder tells the dummy what card to play.

The lowest possible bid is 1 club. This indicates you expect to get seven tricks — six plus the one you are bidding — if clubs are trump. Similarly, bidding three hearts means you would take nine tricks if heart was trump.

Normally you get points if you make your “contract” — that is, live up to what you promised in your bid — and your opponent gets points if you don’t. However, Wednesday’s event was different. Jim Miller, who is one of the 50 North club’s two directors, said ACBL nationwide set up all the hands ahead of time and determined what a good score would be based on the national average. So on Wednesday, scoring was based not on how players did compared to others in the room, but whether they did better than what would be considered a good average score.

Miller was playing bridge himself, but was often interrupted when someone else at another table called “Director!” asking for his advice or ruling. But Smith said the role of director was more than that, and Miller was in charge. Among other tasks, he had to set up the tables, as you can’t have all your better players in a row because you want to make sure everyone’s playing the same level, Smith said.

Smith’s daughter, Susan Mompher, was in the back taking people’s names and addresses, and their player number, so the points they scored were put into the computer system. She does this regularly with the 50 North group. But, she said, it’s just to spend time with her dad.

“I have no idea how to play,” she said.

As Mompher would not be playing, she was also in charge of arranging the hands, which the ACBL sent via email.

Ruth Placke of Findlay said the ACBL was taking “strange hands” and giving them to the players at the event, to see how the average player compares with those who play in tournaments. She has been playing for 40 years.

“I love the game,” she said. “It’s a challenge.”

Words like “challenge” — or that bridge stimulates the mind — were used often by tournament players. Mary Ruth Crandall said she’d heard that playing bridge could help ward off dementia. She was one from the group who came from Fostoria and said her group had already played 28 hands of bridge that afternoon, but were eager to play more.

“Well, I love bridge,” said Karen Eatmon, also of Fostoria. “It’s a phenomenal game.”

She said several of the Fostoria players came to support the Findlay players, excited that Findlay is developing more of a bridge scene. For some time there has been an active bridge group in Fostoria but surrounding towns including Fremont and Tiffin don’t have the same opportunities, she said, adding, “That’s why we’re so excited about Findlay.”

Poeppelman, of Ottawa, was not part of the group at 50 North. He talked to The Courier Wednesday morning by phone, and was planning to attend another site of the Instant Matchpoint Game, in Lima, later that day.

Poeppelman is listed on the ACBL as a bridge teacher. He said he is kind of retired from teaching, but taught several classes in Ottawa. The 67-year-old has played bridge since his 20s, and he and his wife are both life master players — although, he said, there are life masters who have many, many more points than they do.

“I think games that are simple to learn and hard to master intrigue me,” he said. “Because in bridge, if you think you know it all, you really don’t.”

Poeppelman said when he was young, bridge was popular, including among young people.

“I remember watching bridge games on television. … It used to be on TV, and it was fun to watch,” he said.

Today it’s mostly seniors that play, and that’s who came to his classes in Ottawa, he said. Poeppelman said some people may be intimidated by bridge, but it’s not really hard to learn.

“We certainly don’t want them to be (intimidated). … It is such a wonderful game to play,” he said.

Poeppelman will be going on a bridge cruise next year, his second. This is a cruise where you visit lots of the typical cruise destinations, but you also play bridge three times a day. He has played in tournaments all over the country, from Washington, D.C., to Las Vegas.

There was some laughter and joking at Wednesday’s event at 50 North. Snacks were served. But there was also a deadly seriousness. These players were friendly, but fiercely competitive.

Among the players was Anne Moore of Findlay, who goes to Fostoria to play. She is 79 and has been playing since she was 25, except for several years’ hiatus when her grandchildren were young.

She said she loves cards in general — but bridge is the best game.

“Every hand is different,” said Edna Gossard of Findlay.

Her partner, Rebecca Specht, also of Findlay, said she likes the challenge, and the teamwork between partners.

“The bidding is a whole different language. … It’s a special code,” she said.

Smith anticipates that, after this event, his regular Friday group will grow. He said 50 North has been supportive of the players.

“I want to see bridge do well,” Smith said.

Players could get points toward being life masters at Wednesday’s game. To his knowledge, Smith said Wednesday was the first time gold points — the highest level — had been awarded in Findlay. Don Scheibly, Deb Kirby, James Mennel and Susan Lowery got gold points at the event. Also scoring points were Mike Harmon, Laverne Anderson, Ruth Placke and John Bauer.

This was the 31st annual ACBL-wide instant match point game. Smith said it was an international event, including clubs in Canada and Mexico.

