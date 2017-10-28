Benefit, bike run set for single mother

A benefit and bike run will be held at Dave’s Hideaway in November for Amy Felkner of Findlay.

The 41-year-old single mother has been diagnosed with stage four gall bladder cancer and is preparing to resume chemotherapy at the OSU James Cancer Center in Columbus.

Doctors removed Felkner’s gall bladder and half of her liver two years ago, followed by radiation treatments then nearly a year of remission. The cancer returned to her liver, stomach and lymph nodes in October 2016, leading to more radiation and eight months of chemotherapy. A PET scan this fall revealed the cancer has returned to her liver and is fast-growing.

Check-in for the Nov. 11 bike run begins at 11 a.m., with bikes leaving at noon. Cost is $10 for individual riders, $15 for couples. Ride T-shirts can be preordered for $15 by calling Charlotte at 567-342-2941.

The benefit will run from 3-9 p.m. featuring a $7 hog roast meal, 50/50 raffle and silent auction, a DJ and karaoke. Live entertainment will be provided by George Baldridge and the band Diesel.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Felkner’s name. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/uvt9p-fight-against-cancer to donate.

