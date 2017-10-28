Church & Religious Events

Bluffton University

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University will present “Music of the Martyrs: A Choral Tapestry” at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in Yoder Recital Hall. Directed by Mark Suderman, the free event will feature organist Shirley Sprunger King from Bluffton’s class of 1967 performing “Singing at the Fire,” a three-movement composition by Brent Weaver featuring stories from the “Martyrs Mirror.” The concert presents choral arrangements of hymns that reflect the Christian commitment to faithful and costly witness, including but not limited to Anabaptist martyr songs.

Calvary Baptist

The Calvary Baptist Church Missions Conference will be held Sunday though Wednesday with the theme following Romans 1:5b: “for obedience to the faith among all nations, for His name.” Sessions are at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday; and at 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Special speakers will share details of their mission work in Chile, Mexico, Bibles International and in disaster relief. The church address is 2000 Broad Ave. Call 419-422-6842 or visit www.cbcfindlay.org for more details.

Concordia Lutheran

Concordia Lutheran Church, 1431 Sixth St., will host Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne, Indiana, professor the Rev. Ryan Tietz, who will teach Sunday’s 9 a.m. adult Bible class and then at the 10:15 a.m. divine worship, speaking on the “Song of Silence” based on Psalm 46. The service will include the Lord’s Supper. The church is handicap accessible at the north entrance. More information is available at www.concordiafindlay.com and by calling 419-422-4209.

First Lutheran

The service “Catholics and Lutherans Together” will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at First Lutheran Church, 109 E. Lincoln St. It will be a prayer service with speakers including the Rev. Ralph Mineo, a former Catholic priest who is now pastor at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in North Baltimore and St. John’s Lutheran Church in McComb; and Keith Talbert, a deacon at St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church who grew up Lutheran. Two couples in which one spouse is Catholic and the other Lutheran will talk about raising their children together in faith. Finally, the Rev. Steve Ramsey, pastor at Good Hope Lutheran Church in Arlington, will talk about what comes next. A reception will follow with a chance to socialize. It’s open to anyone, Catholic, Lutheran or any other denomination. Tuesday marks the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther posting his “95 Theses” to the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany, a protest against the Catholic church which launched the Protestant Reformation. The congregation will celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation at the 10:45 a.m. worship service

Immanuel Lutheran

Trunk-or-treat takes place from 1-2 p.m. today at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2300 Northridge Road. Presenters will have nonthreatening costumes and decorations. Public safety trucks will also be on display. Call 419-422-8209 for information.

Living Word

Living Word Church, 10572 County Road 95, will host the first of a three-part “Ladies’ Morning Cup of Comfort” series of workshops for women on Nov. 11. The first session is titled “How Trauma can Affect your Relationship with God” and will begin with a potluck breakfast at 9 a.m., with the workshop at 9:30. Drinks and tableware will be provided. The series provides a safe, confidential environment for women to address a variety of topics while connecting with others to learn information necessary to live a faith-based life. Call Carol at 419-306-8842 or Kristen at 419-672-0772 for more information.

Mount Blanchard UM

MOUNT BLANCHARD — The Ohio Northern University Gospel Ensemble will be performing at Mount Blanchard United Methodist Church during the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday. The ensemble was formed in December 1987 and sings primarily contemporary Gospel music, much of it a cappella. Its primary purpose is to spread the word of God through song. Its website is http://www.onu.edu/student_life/religious_life/organizations/gospel_ensemble.

Pandora UM

PANDORA — A craft and vendor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at Pandora United Methodist Church, 108 E. Washington St., Pandora. Over 20 vendors and crafters will be on-site.

St. John’s Lutheran

Reformation Sunday services will be held at 9:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave. The choir will sing “A Mighty Fortress is our God,” and new members will be welcomed through transfers and baptisms. The fifth Sunday potluck will follow in the fellowship hall. All are invited to attend and bring a dish to share.

St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran

JENERA — The 500th anniversary of the beginning of the Protestant Reformation will be observed at the 7:50, 9 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday services at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9340 Township Road 32, Jenera. All third-grade students will receive a Bible, and small-group studies for all ages will meet from 10:15-11 a.m. A children’s trunk-or-treat event will begin at 3 p.m. in the church parking lot with popcorn and cider for all. Members are encouraged to come in costume, decorate their cars and fill their trunks with treats for the children. Vehicles should be parked by 2:45.

St. Paul UM

RISINGSUN — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 126 Union St., Risingsun, will host a community dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The meal will include meatloaf, parsley potatoes, vegetables, salad bar, pie and drinks. The church is handicap accessible.

TGMA Gospel Music

TGMA Gospel Music Promotions will present Gospel singing and dinner Nov. 4 at the Southside Family Restaurant, 3050 S. Main St. Dinner starts at 5 p.m. with singing featuring the Salvation Singers, Peggy Hamilton and One Voice from 6-8 p.m. For information, call Mark Glick at 419-934-5456.

Upper Room Church of God

A holiday market place and craft show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Upper Room Church of God, 520 W. Bigelow Ave. An assortment of gifts and crafts will be available. There will also be silent auction baskets and baked goods. Children are invited to breakfast with Santa for $2 from 9-10:45 a.m. Lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes hot sandwiches, a baked potato bar, salads, chips, dessert and drinks.

University of Findlay

The Rev. Monsignor Michael Hohenbrink, who served St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church for 17 years, will be the University of Findlay’s next DeBow and Catherine Freed Contemporary Christian Lecture Series speaker. The free public event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8 in Winebrenner Theological Seminary. Hohenbrink will offer “Reflections on the Impact of a Lifetime of Service in the Catholic Ministry.”

Van Buren UM

VAN BUREN — Van Buren United Methodist Church will hold its annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4. The event will feature a variety of gifts and crafts and a bake sale with jellies, apple butter and homemade noodles. Lunch will also be available and includes chicken and noodles, shredded chicken, sloppy joes and hot dogs, vegetable soup and homemade pie. The church is located at the corner of South Main and Walnut streets.

Wharton First Church of God

WHARTON — Wharton First Church of God will host its homecoming celebration at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Carolyn Thomas will teach combined Sunday school at 9:30, and Pastor Bob Eatherton will be the guest speaker. Eatherton was born and raised in Wharton and received his call into the ministry as an active member of the church.

Zion UM

A spaghetti supper will be served from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at Zion United Methodist Church, 9009 Ohio 12 West. Tickets for $7 for adults, $3.50 for ages 12 and younger, and the meal includes spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Dine-in, drive-thru and carryout are available. Call 419-306-7780 for tickets.

