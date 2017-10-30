Libraries offer tech tips

Technology classes will be offered at the Putnam County District Library and its branches in November.

Sessions are open to those who need help with their laptop, tablet, Kindle, iPad, smartphone or Mp3 player. Instructions will also be given on how to download e-books, magazines, music, videos or audiobooks from the library.

Available times and locations include: Ottawa: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 1, 8, 14, 21, 28 and 29, 1-3:30 p.m. Nov. 22; Columbus Grove: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 2; Pandora-Riley Township: 1:30-5 p.m. Nov. 7; Ottoville-Monterey Township, 1:30-5 p.m. Nov. 15; Kalida-Union Township, 3-5 p.m. Nov. 16; Continental: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 30.

Call 419-523-3747 for an appointment and schedule a 30-minute session or two consecutive times if more time is needed.

