Seniors ‘light up’ at sight of spirited young trick-or-treaters

Decades ago, they dressed up themselves — maybe as ghosts with holes cut in their mothers’ bedsheets. But Thursday night, the residents at St. Catherine’s Manor of Findlay were the ones handing out candy to today’s little ghouls and goblins. And children and seniors alike had smiles on their faces.

St. Catherine’s was among several nursing homes open to trick-or-treaters. Staff had gotten “probably 20 pounds of candy” for the occasion, said activities director Jill Newell.

Even before the children arrived, there was a festive spirit. Pumpkins were set out front and there were decorations throughout the lobby. “Monster Mash” was playing early on, with other spooky sounds — like a wolf howl — following later in the evening.

Before the children arrived, resident Wanda Baughman said she was looking forward to seeing their costumes. A parade of costumed second- and third-graders from St. Michael School had come over earlier in the day. And a week earlier, the nursing home had hosted its fall festival, a chance to celebrate the season, complete with Romick trains.

“We’ve been pretty much partying all week,” Baughman said.

Baughman’s fingernails were painted with a Halloween theme — some fingers were adorned with jack-o’-lantern, others Frankenstein, a mummy and a “one-eyed monster.” She said a St. Catherine’s staffer had given her the manicure.

“I’m her guinea pig,” Baughman said.

Before the little monsters arrived, staff gave out instructions to residents, who were sitting, many in wheelchairs, with buckets of candy ready. The residents were to each give just one piece of candy to each child.

“Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat,” one of the residents called out.

Many of the kids visiting, especially at first, were the children of St. Catherine’s employees. Stacy Clouse, a nurse manager, took daughter Alyssia and son Mason around to the residents, going “Rawr!” alongside Mason, dressed as a lion.

“Somebody’s got to spoil them,” one woman living at St. Catherine’s said. Residents took this responsibility seriously.

When Onnicka Crawford came in — also the daughter of an employee — one resident asked her, “Have you been good?” Onnicka delightedly helped herself to candy. Then, as she left, she called out “Bye!” and “I love you!” to the residents. “Happy Halloween!” and “She’s so cute!” they called out in response.

At least two staffers’ children were excited to get their picture taken with resident Tim Platt. Newell, too, took a selfie with him.

Newell asked the residents how many trick or treated when they were children themselves. Many raised their hands and exclaimed “Meeee!” What had they dressed up as, she asked? A witch, Frankenstein and scarecrow were among the answers. And some had been ghosts. Newell asked one woman if she had cut holes in her mother’s bedsheets, and she nodded.

And when one woman helped herself to the candy in her bucket, staff pointed out she couldn’t have hard candy. They gave her a Reese’s instead. “You just got traded up to the Cadillac of all candies,” Newell said.

And when one older man took candy from the bucket another resident said, “I saw that!” But another woman immediately replied, “I didn’t see anything!”

Newell is in her second year as activities director. She said St. Catherine’s held trick-or-treat last year as well, and residents enjoyed getting to see the kids.

“They loved it so much,” she said, adding that when children come in, for whatever reason, the residents “just light up.”

As activities director, she plans a variety of other events and outings. In August they had a Jimmy Buffett-themed party. And, she said, the residents had recently gone on a fall hayride.

Newell said residents may sometimes feel depressed or down, so having fun activities is important to put a smile on their face. Sometimes the “light bulb goes off” and they start talking about things they did themselves when they were younger.

