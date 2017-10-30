United Way seeks online auction donation items

United Way of Hancock County will hold its second annual online auction fundraiser from midnight Nov. 24 through 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

Local businesses are encouraged to donate a gift certificate to the auction. The gift certificate offer, with the business’s logo, will be placed on the auction website.

Business owners wishing to participate should go to http://liveunitedhancockcounty.org/online-auction-donation and complete the form by noon Nov. 22.

