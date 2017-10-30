Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

United Way seeks online auction donation items

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

United Way of Hancock County will hold its second annual online auction fundraiser from midnight Nov. 24 through 7 p.m. Dec. 2.
Local businesses are encouraged to donate a gift certificate to the auction. The gift certificate offer, with the business’s logo, will be placed on the auction website.
Business owners wishing to participate should go to http://liveunitedhancockcounty.org/online-auction-donation and complete the form by noon Nov. 22.

Comments

comments

About the Author
Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Upcoming Events

Oct
30
Mon
4:00 pm Grand Love
Grand Love
Oct 30 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Grand Love, a support group for grandparents raising grandchildren, meets Mondays, 4 to 5:30 p.m., at 1941 Carlin St., Findlay. Call 419-422-8616.
5:30 pm NAMI Wood County Family-to-Family @ NAMI Wood County
NAMI Wood County Family-to-Family @ NAMI Wood County
Oct 30 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
This fall, NAMI Wood County is offering three free classes for families touched by mental illness at the Wood County office, 541 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green. Family-to-Family is a 12-session class taught by trained relatives of individuals living with mental illness. The course provides participants with information on mental illnesses, their symptoms and diagnosis, and treatment options, along with strategies for caring for loved ones with these conditions. The next class will run from 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 11 through Nov. 27. Peer-to-Peer is for adults living with mental illness. A trained facilitator, who is also in recovery from mental illness, covers topics including medications, treatment, options, coping skills and advocacy. This program runs 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 11 through Nov. 13. NAMI Basics will begin Sept. 12. Designed for parents and caregivers of a child or adolescent living with a mental illness, the program provides participants with up-to-date information on mental illnesses and their impact on the brain, current research on evidence-based therapies, medication and side effects, and suggestions on navigating the mental health care, school and juvenile justice systems. The six-week course meets from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. Call NAMI Wood County at 419-352-0626 or email info@namiwoodcounty.org for more information or to register.
5:30 pm NAMI Wood County Peer-to-Peer @ NAMI Wood County
NAMI Wood County Peer-to-Peer @ NAMI Wood County
Oct 30 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm
This fall, NAMI Wood County is offering three free classes for families touched by mental illness at the Wood County office, 541 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green. Family-to-Family is a 12-session class taught by trained relatives of individuals living with mental illness. The course provides participants with information on mental illnesses, their symptoms and diagnosis, and treatment options, along with strategies for caring for loved ones with these conditions. The next class will run from 5:30-8 p.m. Sept. 11 through Nov. 27. Peer-to-Peer is for adults living with mental illness. A trained facilitator, who is also in recovery from mental illness, covers topics including medications, treatment, options, coping skills and advocacy. This program runs 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 11 through Nov. 13. NAMI Basics will begin Sept. 12. Designed for parents and caregivers of a child or adolescent living with a mental illness, the program provides participants with up-to-date information on mental illnesses and their impact on the brain, current research on evidence-based therapies, medication and side effects, and suggestions on navigating the mental health care, school and juvenile justice systems. The six-week course meets from 6:15-8:15 p.m. Tuesdays. Call NAMI Wood County at 419-352-0626 or email info@namiwoodcounty.org for more information or to register.
6:00 pm CPR/AED/First Aid Class @ American Red Cross -- North Central Ohio Chapter
CPR/AED/First Aid Class @ American Red Cross -- North Central Ohio Chapter
Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm
The American Red Cross will present an adult and pediatric CPR/AED and first aid class at 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Hancock County Red Cross office, 125 Fair St. The course teaches people how to perform CPR and use an AED, what to do if someone is choking, and how to prevent and respond to other emergencies until advanced medical help arrives. Participants also learn how to control bleeding and how to care for seizures and other sudden illnesses. Call 800-RED CROSS or visit redcross.org/take-a-class to register.
6:00 pm Findlay-Hancock County Public Li... @ Lindamood Room at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Findlay-Hancock County Public Li... @ Lindamood Room at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm
The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will hold a critical and informational showing of the Italian horror film “Five Dolls for an August Moon” at 6 p.m. Monday in the Lindamood Room. The film was directed by Mario Bava and stars William Berger, Edwige Fenech and Ira von Furstenburg. A second Italian horror film ‘Suspiria’ Halloween night will be shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Lindamood Room. Directed by Dario Argento and starring Jessica Harper, Stefania Casini, Joan Bennet and Alida Valli. Due to the graphic nature of horror films, this presentation is intended for mature viewers. No registration is required.
6:30 pm Monday Funday @ Forest-Jackson Public Library
Monday Funday @ Forest-Jackson Public Library
Oct 30 @ 6:30 pm
Monday Funday will resume at the Forest-Jackson Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Youth who are in third grade and older will make edible school supplies. Monday Funday will be held every Monday, featuring games and snacks. When Riverdale School is canceled due to weather, the event is also canceled.
6:30 pm Ohio Hauntings, Stories From Hau... @ Putnam County District Library -- Ottawa
Ohio Hauntings, Stories From Hau... @ Putnam County District Library -- Ottawa
Oct 30 @ 6:30 pm
Storyteller and entertainer Jim Kleefled will present “Ohio Hauntings, Stories From Haunted Ohio Places” at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Putnam County District Library, Ottawa. Kleefled will share stories about real haunted places in Ohio and exhibits of ghostly and unusual artifacts. The program is not recommended for children.
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company