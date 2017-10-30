Previous Story
United Way seeks online auction donation items
Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
Comment: 0
United Way of Hancock County will hold its second annual online auction fundraiser from midnight Nov. 24 through 7 p.m. Dec. 2.
Local businesses are encouraged to donate a gift certificate to the auction. The gift certificate offer, with the business’s logo, will be placed on the auction website.
Business owners wishing to participate should go to http://liveunitedhancockcounty.org/online-auction-donation and complete the form by noon Nov. 22.