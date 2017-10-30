Writing showcase slated

BLUFFTON — Vox Pop 2, a creative writing showcase, will be held Nov. 11 at the Bluffton Public Library.

Hosted by the Bluffton Creative Writers group, sessions will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Writers and observers of all ages are invited to attend this free, noncompetitive event. Students are particularly welcome.

Possibly categories that may be shared include: true, false or imaginary confessions; flights of fantasy; fibs and myths; and fabrications and unabashed lies.

For more information, contact Jake Little at 567-242-8520.

