Ready Set, Summer -Spry Living June Magazine

The Courier presents ‘Ready Set, Summer’, the June-2017 Spry Living Magazine issue.

Exclusive cover story:Â Wendy Williams: The TV Host’s #1 Health Secret

+ PLUS – Â Faux-Fried Chicken Recipe | Lung Health Lowdown | July 4 Feast Healthy Substitutions | Swimming Exercises you can do | Sunscreen Recommendations …and much more!

Spry Living Magazine is a resource for common sense health, wellness and lifestyle advice and inspiring, real-life success stories.

Comments

comments