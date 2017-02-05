REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

VIDEO: Ada drops the ball in a big way

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: Off


The Super Bowl may be four states and a time zone change away, but here in the Northeast of the heart of America is a town that helps make it (and many other games) happen.
Ada is the home of the Wilson Sporting Goods Company, the official football company for the NFL.
This year, the little town wanted to do something big to celebrate their standing in the football world.
They decided to make – and proceed to drop from the sky – a large football.
Events for the first, of what the town hopes to become a lasting tradition, Made in Ada Football Festival started Saturday at 4 pm with a tailgate party and ended at 12:50 am with the dropping of the football.
Games, food, presentations, and prizes paired with the large crowd to make the event a success.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company