VIDEO: Ada drops the ball in a big way



The Super Bowl may be four states and a time zone change away, but here in the Northeast of the heart of America is a town that helps make it (and many other games) happen.

Ada is the home of the Wilson Sporting Goods Company, the official football company for the NFL.

This year, the little town wanted to do something big to celebrate their standing in the football world.

They decided to make – and proceed to drop from the sky – a large football.

Events for the first, of what the town hopes to become a lasting tradition, Made in Ada Football Festival started Saturday at 4 pm with a tailgate party and ended at 12:50 am with the dropping of the football.

Games, food, presentations, and prizes paired with the large crowd to make the event a success.

