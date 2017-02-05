Weekend: A tale of two wives

Fort Findlay Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s British farce “Run For Your Wife” the weekends of Feb. 9-12 and Feb. 16-18.

Showtimes are 8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Sunday matinee.

Tickets are $12 each and are available at the Fort Findlay Playhouse at the corner of West Sandusky and West streets from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Reservations may also be made by phone at 567-525-3636 or online at fortfindlayplayhouse.org. Unreserved tickets are also available at the door the day of the show, a half-hour before curtain time.

The play follows a London cabbie with a secret. Thanks to an irregular work schedule, John Smith (Pete Rose) has been able to maintain a life with two wives.

He has a loving wife named Mary (Kristen Wilson) in a flat in Wimbledon, and he has another loving wife named Barbara (Kedryn Roether) who lives in a different flat only four minutes away. His careful plan of spending time with each of them is interrupted by a mugging, when he ends up in the hospital with two nosy detectives (Andrew Conway and Mark Simons) trying to figure out what is going on.

Meanwhile, John’s friends and neighbors Stanley Gardner (Kent McClary) and Bobby Franklyn (Dennis Clark) try to help with his deception by adding to the high jinks. Trying to get the story straight is a newspaper reporter (Jonathan Cohen), who rounds out the cast.

Jim Toth directs the cast with Barb Pace as producer. The show is produced in association with Samuel French.

