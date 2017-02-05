Weekend: A tale of two wives

Posted On Sun. Feb 5th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
KENT McCLARY (back), Kedryn Roether, Pete Rose and Kristen Wilson (front, l-r) star in the Fort Findlay Playhouse’s upcoming show “Run For Your Wife,” being presented Feb. 9-18 at the playhouse. (KEVIN BEAN / The Courier & Review Times)

KENT McCLARY (back), Kedryn Roether, Pete Rose and Kristen Wilson (front, l-r) star in the Fort Findlay Playhouse’s upcoming show “Run For Your Wife,” being presented Feb. 9-18 at the playhouse. (KEVIN BEAN / The Courier & Review Times)

Fort Findlay Playhouse will present Ray Cooney’s British farce “Run For Your Wife” the weekends of Feb. 9-12 and Feb. 16-18.
Showtimes are 8 p.m. with a 5 p.m. Sunday matinee.
Tickets are $12 each and are available at the Fort Findlay Playhouse at the corner of West Sandusky and West streets from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Reservations may also be made by phone at 567-525-3636 or online at fortfindlayplayhouse.org. Unreserved tickets are also available at the door the day of the show, a half-hour before curtain time.
The play follows a London cabbie with a secret. Thanks to an irregular work schedule, John Smith (Pete Rose) has been able to maintain a life with two wives.
He has a loving wife named Mary (Kristen Wilson) in a flat in Wimbledon, and he has another loving wife named Barbara (Kedryn Roether) who lives in a different flat only four minutes away. His careful plan of spending time with each of them is interrupted by a mugging, when he ends up in the hospital with two nosy detectives (Andrew Conway and Mark Simons) trying to figure out what is going on.
Meanwhile, John’s friends and neighbors Stanley Gardner (Kent McClary) and Bobby Franklyn (Dennis Clark) try to help with his deception by adding to the high jinks. Trying to get the story straight is a newspaper reporter (Jonathan Cohen), who rounds out the cast.
Jim Toth directs the cast with Barb Pace as producer. The show is produced in association with Samuel French.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

Prep Wrestling: Bluffton third at NWC

Posted On 05 Feb 2017
0

Boys Basketball: Trojans notch 6th consecutive win

Posted On 05 Feb 2017
0

UF Roundup: No. 1 Goebel leads Roughnecks over Storm

Posted On 05 Feb 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

Possible injury crash reported on U.S. 224, southwest of McComb

Posted On04 Feb 2017

I-75 ramp to Ohio 15 to be closed Sunday night

Posted On03 Feb 2017

Blaze damages rural Forest house

Posted On03 Feb 2017

$4.2 billion Rover pipeline wins federal approval; will cross area

Posted On03 Feb 2017

Residential fire reported in Wyandot County

Posted On02 Feb 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company