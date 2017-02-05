Weekend: Chill out, warm up

Chilly community members can spice up their winter at the Cancer Patient Services’ 20th annual Chili Cook-Off.

The nonprofit agency’s biggest fundraiser will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the University of Findlay’s Koehler Center and is co-presented by Hancock Federal Credit Union and Blanchard Valley Health System.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12 and free for kids 5 and under.

The cook-off includes over 1,300 attendees from the local community, more than 550 gallons of chili, 250 volunteers as well as up to 20 teams representing area organizations and businesses along with their chili. There will also be activities for children and a vote for the favorite chili.

Along with other silent auction items, Cancer Patient Services is offering one raffle ticket winner a choice of a trip for two adults and two kids to Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort in Orlando, Florida; or a couple’s stay at Iberostar Grand Hotel Rose Hall in Jamaica. Each trip covers four nights with round-trip airfare.

The winner will be selected at the cook-off at 8 p.m., but does not need to be present to win. Buyers can purchase unlimited chances at $20 per ticket. They can be bought at Cancer Patient Services’ offices, from a Cancer Patient Services board member or a cook-off committee member through Feb. 11.

In 2016, the Chili Cook-Off was able to provide for 15 percent of Hancock County cancer patients’ needs addressed by the agency. This year’s goal is to raise $100,000.

For more information, call Cancer Patient Services at 419-423-0286.

