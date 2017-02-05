Weekend: Fruits, vegetables on game plan for winning Super Bowl dish

By BRENDAN VALENTINE

A new year with new resolutions. Many have probably made New Year’s resolutions that include things such as eating healthy, exercising more, and losing weight.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only one out of every 10 Americans eats enough fruits and vegetables. Research has shown that eating enough fruits and vegetables, two to three cups for kids or four to six cups for adults, has been shown to lower the risk of many chronic diseases and may help to protect us from cancer.

When fruits and vegetables are prepared without any added fats or sugars they are relatively low in calories and, since they are naturally full of fiber, they can help to keep you feeling full longer. This can help stop us from overeating and be a big part of reaching some of those goals we set for ourselves.

Tomorrow might as well be a national holiday. Millions of people will all have their televisions dialed in to watch Super Bowl LI, whether it’s for the game or the commercials. Many parties will have a full spread available including chicken wings, hamburgers, hot dogs, nachos, chili, desserts, beer and sodas.

With all this food available it would not be uncommon for the typical person to eat as many calories, if not more, during the game than they need for an entire day.

MyPlate, the replacement for the food pyramid, was introduced in 2010. This visual guide can help to create a plate more in line with the balance needed for a healthier meal, including half a plate that consists of fruits and vegetables.

The centerpiece of the Super Bowl spread, chicken wings, can rack up 250 calories or more for three wings. Cauliflower florets, if covered in that same buffalo sauce you love, can be baked creating a “wing” that tastes just as good, but has the same amount of calories in an entire head.

By partially or completely substituting your wings you can create a plate that falls more in line with the MyPlate guide and is still delicious. The buffalo cauliflower wings being a fraction of the cost of chicken wings can also be easy on your wallet, and who doesn’t love that?

There is always dip present at every Super Bowl party. Buffalo chicken, cheese, salsas, etc. are all great, but by creating an all bean and vegetable dip, such as cowboy caviar, you can create a dip that not only tastes great, but is loaded with the vegetables we all need and is packed with protein.

Start with any of your favorite beans such as kidney, pinto, black, or black-eyed and then add tomatoes, onion, and chilis, topping it off with a little lime juice. After sitting overnight and allowing the flavors to meld together, this is sure to be a hit and give you a big portion of the vegetables we all need.

No party would be complete without a little dessert. A great way to satisfy that sweet tooth is with oatmeal-filled baked apples.

By removing the center of the apple to create a cup, you can fill it up with cinnamon and oatmeal to create a dessert that not only skips the added sugars, but is a way to get an extra serving of fruit. You won’t even miss the cookies, cakes, and brownies.

Healthy eating is about moderation and compromise, so by making some substitutions you can create a plate that is not only delicious but can make you feel good.

Regardless of the outcome of the game you can feel good about making some healthy changes, and that sounds like a win to me.

Valentine is a dietetic intern from Bowling Green State University at the Ohio State University Extension of Hancock County.

