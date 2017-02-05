Weekend: Man Cave for the Performing Arts

Arriving in time for Valentine’s Day, “Defending the Caveman” will examine relationship dynamics between the sexes with a one-man show at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

“You don’t have to be married for 40 years. It can also be your first date. After seeing the show, it’s like having the other team’s playbook,” the show’s star, Vince Valentine, said in an interview with The Courier.

Valentine said he was attracted to the script in part because of his enjoyment of sitcoms like “The Honeymooners,” “The King of Queens” and “Home Improvement.”

One thing he noticed about each of those shows was a lot of “he’s wrong, she’s right” situations, and said “Defending the Caveman” provides a different perspective through the caveman’s message, “the true line of the show.”

“Men and women are different, and we are different because we evolved differently and, through humor, I will show that no one is right or wrong,” he said.

He said the show is a celebration of the differences between men and women, and it is based on the idea that thousands of years ago, men were hunters and women were gatherers, exploring how this dynamic shaped the way people communicate with each other today.

This is reflected in the set design, which blends prehistoric cave aesthetics with modern touches, such as a flat screen TV.

“I do approach it as the stage being my man cave, and I am inviting you in,” Valentine said.

Valentine has a background in stand-up comedy, and called the show “a mash-up of a Broadway show and a stand-up show.”

He plays several characters, including the narrator, the narrator’s wife, his best friend, his best friend’s wife, and the titular caveman.

Written by Rob Becker over a three-year period where he made an informal study of anthropology, prehistory, psychology, sociology and mythology, “Defending the Caveman” has since become a peacemaker in the ongoing misunderstandings between men and women, according to the production’s website.

The show’s appeal spans other barriers, showing in 45 countries and 18 languages since it opened in San Francisco in 1991, eventually becoming the longest running solo play in Broadway history.

Tickets can be purchased at the Marathon Center’s box office at 200 W. Main Cross St. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and one hour prior to the show. They are also available online at marathoncenterarts.org with prices ranging from $30 to $60.

The show contains adult content and may not be suitable for children under 13.

For more information, visit defendingthecaveman.com or call the Marathon Center’s box office at 419-423-2787.

Comments

comments