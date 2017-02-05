Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By NANCY STEPHANI

Acceptance and tolerance are NOT the same as approval and agreement.

This is something I need to keep reminding myself, especially as we navigate the holidays and family get-togethers. Whether it is political opinions, beliefs about immigration, drug legalization or just differences in hair color or body piercing, holidays seem to test us and our families frequently get the least consideration when, in reality, they deserve the most.

I don’t intend to get into the validity of anyone’s positions.

We all know that Galileo was condemned for believing the Earth was round and we know where that ended.

Being right can also mean being lonely. I once had a family member I love and respect inform me that he did not approve of my political opinions. I told him I did not seek or want his approval, only acceptance for who I am and acknowledgement that I had a legitimate right to those opinions.

We were not given our own deserted island but are, each of us, meant to live in relationship with one another. Strong political opinions mean that each of us love our country; we just have different beliefs in how to live that out.

I frequently remind myself of this fact.

Most of us are descended from immigrants and every immigrant population has initially been derided before being accepted and integrated. I think we do a better job of it today, but coming to a new country is still very difficult and sharing our country’s wealth and opportunity is difficult when our first responsibility is to our own families. I get that there are multiple ways of living that out, but true and lasting change can come from us trying to find the common ground rather than imposing our beliefs and opinions on others.

Our country, and indeed our planet, is in turmoil and constant change. Our perspectives change as we get older and we wisely want to share that wisdom with younger generations who are frequently hell bent on making their own mistakes despite our sagest advice.

But we as individuals and as societies continue to grow, mature and improve. St. Augustine once taught that women did not have souls. St. Thomas Aquinas taught several hundred years later that while women have souls, “their intellect is lower than that of a worm.”

Really.

My life as a woman in 2017 is much better than the women with whom those two gentlemen associated. Life is getting better but it continues to be messy.

My observation is that time is better spent loving and listening to the messenger rather than trying to change perceived errors in judgment and opinion.

It is only then that quietly sharing our own perspective and reasoning behind it can be heard. It is only in relationship and dialogue that our society can continue to grow and mature.

And isn’t that what family is all about “” relationship and traveling together on this exciting journey called life?

Stephani, coordinator of emergency services at Century Health, is a licensed independent social worker supervisor. She is on professional staff at Ohio State University at Lima. If you have a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

