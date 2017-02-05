Weekend: String showcase

Findlay City Schools’ annual All-City Orchestra Festival will showcase string players in grades 6 through 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the Findlay High School gymnasium.

The concert is free and open to the public.

“Findlay City Schools has the only string program in Hancock County,” said Ken Pressel, orchestra department chair. “We designed this concert to showcase the entire program.”

The 6th Grade Beginning Orchestra, directed by David Brax, will perform two selections, “String Explosion” and “Batman Meets Bowman.”

The 7th Grade Orchestra, also directed by Brax, will perform “British Grenadiers” and “Jane and Josie.” The 8th Grade Orchestra, directed by Pressel, will perform “French Dance” and “Fire in the Bow.” The two groups will then combine to perform “The Sailor’s Hornpipe.”

The concert will conclude with the Findlay High School Symphony Orchestra performing “Theme from ‘New York, New York,'” “Go West!” and “Russian Sailor’s Dance.”

The Findlay High School Symphony Orchestra is under the direction of Pressel with assistant directors Anita Schaible and Brax.

“Each group plays increasingly more difficult music and demonstrates better mastery of their instruments,” Pressel said.

For more information, contact Pressel at 419-429-2300 or email kpressel@fcs.org.

Comments

comments