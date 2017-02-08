Man arrested after hitting stepson at basketball game

A Dola man was arrested Friday for domestic violence involving his stepson, a Hardin Northern boys basketball player, during the Polar Bears’ game at Riverside.

According to the Bellefontaine Examiner, Richard P. Adams, 45, of Dola, and his stepson, Logan A. Lease, 18, a member of Hardin Northern’s basketball team, were reportedly in an argument in the stands. Adams allegedly struck Lease in the face, according to the newspaper.

Logan County Sheriff’s Office deputies working security at the game were alerted, according to the paper.

Lease was reportedly in an argument with his brother, then Adams got involved. After Lease and Adams separated, Lease allegedly punched a wall in a bathroom, according to the paper.

Lease was issued a summons for domestic violence. Adams was taken to the Logan County jail.

No visible injuries were reported on either party, according to the paper.

