Interim Allen County sheriff dies days after appointed

LIMA (AP) — An interim sheriff in Ohio has died less than a week after he was appointed.

Officials in Allen County say 62-year-old Jimmy Everett died Tuesday after a sudden illness.

Everett was a deputy in the sheriff’s office for about 40 years before he was appointed last week to take over for Sam Crish.

Crish resigned in January amid an investigation into a series of personal and legal problems and after he acknowledged having received treatment for a gambling addiction.

The Lima News reports that Everett worked nearly every job in the sheriff’s office as a deputy.

He also was a former mayor in the Allen County village of Cairo.

