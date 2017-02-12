Weekend: Eight practical action steps to tackle your holiday bills

By JENNY SCHAUB

The holidays have been over for a few weeks. And, if you were like millions of Americans who swiped their way through holiday spending, your credit card bills are probably starting to come due.

According to a study by WalletHub, “Households added $21.9 billion in credit card debt in the third quarter — the largest increase for that period since 2007 — bringing the amount of outstanding credit card debt to $927.1 billion.”

If you are one of those households, the best advice is to try not to be overwhelmed. Creditcards.com offers eight practical action steps for tackling these bills:

1. Take stock. Before you start reducing your credit card debt, know where you stand. You’ll never hit your target if you don’t know where it is, so be brutally honest with yourself.

Action plan: Write down the debt (and the interest rate) on every card you have.

2. Improve your rates. The quickest way to save big on your credit card bills is to negotiate a lower interest rate.

Action plan: Call up each credit card company and request lower interest rates.

3. Track your costs. Write down all your regular, committed expenses and track other variable expenses. This will serve as the foundation to your budget.

Action plan: Review 12 months of credit card bills and bank statements to get an accurate sense of your monthly spending, and keep tracking your expenses.

4. Create a budget. It’s time to take an ax to some of those expenses. The key is to be realistic. “Cutting back can be more effective than cutting out,” says Gail Cunningham, spokeswoman for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling. Action plan: Write down three ways you can cut back immediately.

5. Choose your payoff strategy. There are two common credit card payoff strategies. The first is pay down the highest-interest card first. A second strategy is to pay off your card with the lowest balance first.

Action plan: Choose your strategy, then rank cards in the order you’ll pay them off.

6. Stash your plastic. A 2000 Massachusetts Institute of Technology research project showed that when given the option of paying with cash or credit, the credit card crowd was willing to pay more than twice as much.

Action plan: Store your credit cards where you won’t have easy access to them, but don’t cancel them. Plan to pay in cash whenever possible.

7. Find your motivation and support. Create concrete goals to stay focused.

Action plan: Write down your goals and keep them in your wallet or purse. If you get tempted to overspend, take a look at them to remind yourself of the bigger picture.

8. Track your progress. While you don’t want to spend every day fretting over your bills, keep an eye on your spending. It took you awhile to get into debt, and it’s going to take you awhile to get out of it.

Action plan: Put reminders in your calendar to check up on your finances.

Schaub is Hancock Saves program coordinator at the Ohio State University Extension Service, Findlay. Hancock Saves is a nonprofit financial literacy organization affiliated with America Saves. Hancock Saves’ mission is to help residents of Hancock County reduce debt, increase savings and become more financially stable. Classes and workshops are provided and more information is available by calling 419-422-3851 or Schaub.69@osu.edu.

