Weekend: Follow the white rabbit

The Arts Partnership of Greater Hancock County will present Youtheatre’s production of “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” in the Great Room at First Presbyterian Church, 2330 S. Main St., Findlay.

Performances are 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25; and 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

Featuring updated songs from Disney’s animated motion picture, the play is a fast-paced take on the classic tale. The ever-curious Alice begins her journey innocently enough as she chases the White Rabbit. Her adventures get stranger as she races the Dodo Bird, gets tied up with Tweedledee and Tweedledum, raps with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar and beats the Queen of Hearts at her own game.

There are 71 youth in grades four through six representing area schools and home schools in the production. This show also includes 11 students in grades seven through 12 working as youth assistants.

The production staff includes stage direction by Julie Lane and Lindsay Taylor, technical direction by Isaac Steinhour, scenic art by Jordan Kimes and costume design by Debra Searls. The show is produced by Craig VanRenterghem.

Tickets are on sale. Advance ticket prices are $12 for adults and $8 for seniors (60 and up) and students. A limited number of tickets will be available at the door for $12. All seats are reserved.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Arts Partnership box office by calling 419-422-4624 or visit www.artspartnership.com.

The Arts Partnership is located at 618 S. Main St., Findlay. Box office hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Ticket sales from this production support the Youtheatre programming offered by the Arts Partnership to the community.

