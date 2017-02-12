Weekend: Get Out!

Events

FILM FESTIVAL

Feb. 18

The third annual Toledo International Film Festival will feature films, food, and performances from around the globe that celebrate cultural diversity and international understanding. Light refreshments will be provided by local ethnic and immigrant-owned restaurants and the concession stand will include popcorn and a cash bar. The films showing are “Who is Dayani Crystal?” and “Ixcanul.” Admission: $10 per film ($8 in advance online). Time: First film starts 5 p.m., the second starts at 8. Location: Ohio Theatre and Event Center, 3114 Lagrange St., Toledo. Information: Kim Sanchez at 419-255-8406, ext. 305 and www.ohiotheatretoledo.org.

RV SHOW

Through today

The original and largest RV show in the region returns for its 52nd time, offering RV enthusiasts an opportunity to view the full range of new RV models and accessories. More than 100 RV units from America’s top manufacturers are on display, including motor homes, travel trailers, fifth wheels, and hybrid trailers. Amenities include outside bars and grills for tailgates and parties, real fireplaces, ultra-modern kitchens, and built-in garages for hauling motorcycles. Admission: $7 for adults; children 12 and under free when accompanied by adult. Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: SeaGate Convention Centre, 401 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Information: 419-255-3300 or www.nwohrv.com.

FREMONT FLEA MARKET

Today

More than 200 vendors will be at the Fremont Flea Market. Admission: Free. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Location: Sandusky County Fairgrounds, 901 Rawson Avenue, Fremont. Information: 419-332-5604 or visit www.sanduskycountyfair.com.

OLDE STARK ANTIQUE FAIRE

Today

The Olde Stark Antique Faire is a large indoor show featuring more than 100 dealers and collectors. Antiques sold include furniture, pottery, porcelain, crystal, clocks, quilts, linens, lamps, postcards, old toys and dolls, rustic primitives, period and Victorian, art deco, militaria, vintage clothing, jewelry, books, prints and more. The show is a way to meet antique dealers, gain insight, befriend other collectors and find bargains. Admission: $5, free for children under 12. Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Stark County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building, 305 Wertz Ave., Canton. Information: Barbara Garduno at 330-794-9100.

‘FROZEN IN TIME’

Feb. 18

Sauder Village’s “Frozen in Time” festival will feature sleigh rides, snowmen, ice harvesting and an appearance by Elsa from the Disney film, “Frozen.” There will also be a combination of historic and modern day activities with a winter theme, including snowman building, crafts, old-time toys, parlor games and food. Admission: $13 for adults ($11 for village members), $7 for students ($6 members), free for kids 3 and under. Time: 1 to 5 p.m. Location: Sauder Village, 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold. Information: Call 800-590-9755 or visit www.saudervillage.org.

FREMONT GUN SHOW

Feb. 18-19

Exhibitors with all types of guns and related products will be on hand trading and selling items from modern to historical at the Fremont Gun Show. Commercial vendors, food and handicapped access will be available. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Admission: $5. Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 18; 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Location: Sandusky County Fairgrounds, 901 Rawson Avenue, Fremont. Information: 419-332-8189.

GLASS CITY RECORD SHOW

Feb. 26

Music lovers can head up to Toledo for the Glass City Record Show to buy, sell and trade vinyl, CDs, tapes, posters, 45s, 78s, and movies. Dealer tables are $35 each. Admission: $1. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Knights of Columbus Hall, 4256 Secor Road. Information: Stephen Gagnon at 419-874-1725 or email at sgagnon@bex.net.

MODEL RAILROAD SHOW AND SWAP

March 4

The Maumee Valley Railroad Club, Inc., comprises residents from northeastern Indiana and northwestern Ohio who are members of the National Model Railroad Association. The club will sponsor a show with dozens of tables of model railroad bargains with vendors, at least one operating model railroad layout, an on-site concession stand, and historical and other organizations represented. Admission: $5 adults, $7 families, children 12 and under free. Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Location: Coliseum Bingo, 911 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Information: 260-482-2203 or email mvrrc.ri@gmail.com.

LOU HOLTZ

March 18

Lou Holtz, former Notre Dame head football coach and college football analyst, will appear at a Critical Connexions event meant to educate audiences on coaching youths through mental health challenges. Guest speakers include Rex Stump of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Toledo; and Steve Benjamin of Harbor Behavioral Health, Toledo. Admission: $10. Time: 9 a.m. Location: Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Information: 419-255-3300, www.ticketmaster.com, http://huntingtoncentertoledo.com.

COIN AND CURRENCY SHOW

March 19

The Old Fort Coin Club from Fort Wayne, Indiana, will have a coin and currency show with over 50 tables of numismatic material like coins, tokens, paper money and related objects. Parking is free and food will be available. Admission: Free. Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Location: Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima. Information: Call the fairgrounds at 419-228-7141.

‘THE SOUND OF SILENTS’

April 13 and May 18

Classics from cinema’s silent film era will be screened at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theater with a live musical score played on the Skinner organ. Director Carl Theodor Dreyer’s “The Passion of Joan of Arc” (1928) shows April 13; and Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis” (1927) shows May 18. Admission: Free for museum members, $5 for nonmembers. Time: 7 p.m. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

OVO FROM CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

May 31-June 4

Cirque du Soleil will be performing in Toledo with OVO, its newest touring show in arenas. OVO, meaning “egg” in Portuguese, is a headlong rush into a colorful ecosystem teeming with life, where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight and look for love in a nonstop riot of energy and movement. The cast consists of 50 performing artists from 12 countries specializing in many acrobatic feats. Admission: $25-$150. Time: 7:30 p.m. May 31-June 3; 4 p.m. June 3; 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. June 4. Location: Huntington Center, 500 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. Information: 419-255-3300, www.ticketmaster.com, http://huntingtoncentertoledo.com.

Music

KATE POMRENKE

Today

Kate Pomrenke’s soprano vocals will be accompanied by Benjamin Crook on piano and Brent Neuenschwander on organ to perform works by Mozart, Poulenc, Puccini, Rorem, Wolf and others. Pomrenke is a graduate student of vocal performance at Bowling Green State University and has placed first in the graduate division of the annual Conrad Art Song Competition and placed third in the Marni Nixon International Vocal Competition. Admission: Free. Time: 3 p.m. Location: First Presbyterian Church’s sanctuary, 2330 S. Main St., Findlay. Information: Brent Neuenschwander, 419-423-2112, ext. 24 and brent@findlayfpc.org.

SONIC ESCAPE

Feb. 16

Shawn Wyckoff and Maria Millar of Sonic Escape will share their Celtic-inspired sounds at Bluffton University. With a flute and violin, the duo’s goal is to use hyper instrumentals to fill hearts with indescribable joy. The Juilliard graduates will be joined by guest cellist Rachel Pinkney. Tickets are available on the web at http://tickets.bluffton.edu or in person at the Marbeck Center information desk. Admission: $25 for adults; $20 for senior citizens and non-Bluffton students; $10 for kids ages 6-13; kids 5 and under free. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University. Information: Tricia Bell at 419-358-3285.

WINTER INSTRUMENTAL CONCERT

Feb. 19

Bluffton University’s Concert Band will present the 2017 Winter Instrumental Concert under the direction of Roy Couch. The show will include: “Songs of Paradise,” a setting of hymns by Charles Albert Tindley, known as the father of African-American hymnody; “Kiwanisca,” a march by Stephen Bulla; “Acrostic Song” by David del Tredici; “Songs of Wales,” a collection of Welsh folk tunes set by Albert Oliver Davis; “From Whom All Blessings Flow” by Ed Huckeby; and “Thrive” by Sean O’Loughlin. Admission: Free. Time: 2:30 p.m. Location: Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University. Information: Tricia Bell at 419-358-3285.

KATE BOYD

Feb. 24

Kate Boyd, associate professor of piano and piano area coordinator at Butler University in Indianapolis, will perform a guest recital at Bluffton University. An active soloist and chamber musician, Boyd has performed solo recitals at Schubert’s birth house in Vienna, the National Concert Hall in Dublin and the Musikhalle Hamburg. Her performance will include works by Gubaidulina, Bach, Chopin and Prokofiev. Admission: Free. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Yoder Recital Hall, Bluffton University. Information: Tricia Bell at 419-358-3285.

RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

March 6

Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the release of the “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” album by performing it in its entirety. Rain performs the full range of the Beatles’ discography live onstage, including the most complex and challenging songs the Beatles themselves recorded in the studio but never performed for an audience. Admission: $30-$50. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

DAVID PHELPS

April 1

With a style as broad as his vocal range, David Phelps will deliver a variety of gospel, blues and Christian rock music at a Good Friday performance in Van Wert. Known for singing tenor in the Gaither Vocal Band, he has also carved out a critically acclaimed solo career and has performed at Carnegie Hall, the White House and several halls and churches around the world. Admission: $20 to $35. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

THE TEXAS TENORS

April 7

With their Emmy Award-winning PBS special and Billboard chart-topping albums, The Texas Tenors use vocals, humor and a touch of cowboy charm to create their live show. They have been featured entertainers on NBC’s “The Today Show” and Hallmark’s “Home and Family.” Admission: $30 to $60. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information: 419-626-1950 or www.sanduskystate.com.

THE HIT MEN

May 6

A group of performers, musicians, vocalists, arrangers and composers, The Hit Men are hitmakers of the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, including performing and recording members of acts like Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, Tommy James and the Shondells, The Critters, and bandmates who played and performed with Jim Croce, Cat Stevens, Carly Simon, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Cheap Trick and more. The band features keyboardist and group founder Lee Shapiro, lead guitarist/vocalist Jimmy Ryan, keyboardist/percussionist/vocalist Russ Velazquez and new members, bassist/vocalist Jeff Ganz and drummer/vocalist Steve Murphy. Admission: $20. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

Theater

’42ND STREET’

Today

The Broadway Series at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center will boast the largest dance troupe to ever hit its stage with the arrival of “42nd Street.” The musical comedy is the song and dance fable of Broadway with an American Dream story, featuring the songs “We’re in the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” “Dames,” “I Only Have Eyes For You” and “42nd Street.” The play tells the story of Peggy Sawyer, a dancer who leaves her Allentown home and comes to New York to audition for the new Broadway musical “Pretty Lady.” When the leading lady breaks her ankle, Peggy takes over and becomes a star. Admission: $35-$60. Time: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

‘FIDDLER ON THE ROOF’

Feb. 17-18, Feb. 25-26

“Fiddler on the Roof”‘s theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness, and it features songs such as “Sunrise, Sunset,” “If I Were a Rich Man” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” Set in the village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of czarist Russia. Admission: $15 adults, $10 students. Time: 2 p.m. Feb. 26; 7:30 p.m. all other dates. Location: The Ritz Theatre, 30 S. Washington St., Tiffin. Information: 419-448-8544 or www.ritztheatre.org.

‘SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER’

March 12

“Saturday Night Fever: The Musical” retells the story of Tony, the kid from Brooklyn who wants to dance his way to a better life, with almost all of the songs from the original movie soundtrack featured. Admission: $30 to $50. Time: 4 p.m. Location: Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Information: 419-626-1950 or www.sanduskystate.com.

‘BROADWAY AND BEYOND’

March 18

Internationally famed singer and Broadway performer J. Mark McVey joins the Heartland Vocal Artists and Pops Orchestra with Maestro Robert Nance in a tribute to the American musical theatre tradition and the American songbook. McVey is best known for his role as Jean Valjean in the Broadway production of “Les Miserables,” and he holds the distinction of being the first American to perform the role in London’s West End. Admission: $20-$30. Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

THE GALA

April 1

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio celebrates its 10th anniversary with a gala dinner and concert featuring the Boston Pops and Bernadette Peters. Conducted by Keith Lockhart, the Boston Pops is one of the most recorded orchestras in the country and is known as “America’s Orchestra.” Peters is a Tony Award-winning Broadway actress noted for roles in several Stephen Sondheim stage works like “Into the Woods,” as well as appearances on “The Carol Burnett Show” and films like “The Jerk” and “Annie.” A post-concert celebration will be held at the Wassenberg Art Center with live music, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for $20 admission at 10:30 p.m. Admission: Orchestra tickets are $150, mezzanine tickets are $125, and balcony tickets are $100. Orchestra center tickets with dinner at Willow Bend cost $250. Time: 8 p.m., social time begins at 5 p.m. with 5:30 p.m. dinner. Location: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 Ohio 118 South, Van Wert. Information: 419-238-6722 or www.npacvw.org.

Exhibits

THE LIBBEY DOLLS: FASHIONING THE STORY

Through today

The Libbey Dolls, formerly known as the Doucet Dolls, were the product of the World War I aid effort. Purchased in 1917 by Toledo Museum of Art founder Edward Drummond Libbey, this collection of 78 fashion figures depict French style from A.D. 493 to 1915. Jacques Doucet, a prominent French couturier of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, created their clothing using inspiration from works of art by great French artists like Nicolas Lancret and Louis-Léopold Boilly, as well as drawings and engravings from late 19th century fashion publications. The exhibit explores the extraordinary history of this collection while showcasing French fashion design and the strong connection between fashion and the art world. Admission: Free. Hours: Noon to 5 p.m. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

JONES BUILDING ARTISTS

Through Feb. 25

The Findlay Art League gallery is showing the work of artists who have studios in the historic downtown Jones Building. Presently on display are paintings, prints, photos, weavings, drawings and sculptures done by 15 artists who have studios on the second floor of the Jones Building. Four alumni artists, who were once part of the Jones Group but no longer have studios there, are also represented in this show. Admission: Free. Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Location: Findlay Art League, 117 W. Crawford St. Information: Janealla Killebrew at 419-306-5720.

‘A MAP OF THE WORLD’

Through March 10

Illinois-based artist Michael Noland’s paintings invite viewers into the world of the night sounds that seeped into his dreams as a child in the Midwest. Those experiences eventually gave his paintings the dreamlike color, texture and imagery that has become the identifying mark of his work. Admission: Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Location: Farmer Family Gallery in Reed Hall, Ohio State University at Lima. Information: Pam Joseph at 419-302-0618.

‘100 MOMENTS’

Through May 7

“100 Moments: Celebrating a Century of the Nation’s First Presidential Library” showcases highlights of the century Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums has been open. The exhibit focuses on three parts: President Hayes’ collecting of historical artifacts, Col. Webb Cook Hayes and his founding of HPLM and the museum’s history. Items include Spanish armor, menus from HPLM’s annual Christmas dinners in the Hayes Home, and some of Abraham Lincoln’s presidential china and items from the Civil War, in which President Hayes fought. Admission: $7.50 for adults, $6.50 for seniors, $3 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for younger children. HPLM members admitted free. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: The Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues, Fremont. Information: 419-332-2081 or www.rbhayes.org.

‘KEHINDE WILEY: A NEW REPUBLIC’

Through May 14

Toledo Museum of Art’s “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic” explores ideas of race, gender and the politics of representation through an exhibition of 60 paintings and sculptures spanning the 14-year career of contemporary artist Kehinde Wiley. The subjects in Wiley’s paintings wear hip-hop fashion as they recreate grand Old Master portraits, putting a contemporary twist on the symbolism found in those works. By replacing the European aristocrats depicted in these paintings with contemporary black subjects, Wiley draws attention to the absence of African Americans from historical and cultural narratives. Admission: Free. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Location: Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., Toledo. Information: 419-255-8000 or www.toledomuseum.org.

SENIOR DESIGN EXHIBITION

Feb. 13-24

The work of University of Findlay graphic design majors will be displayed on campus. The following seniors will be featured: Xianhui Huang, a graphic design major from Shenzhen, China; Madelyn Miller, a graphic design and children’s book illustration major from Brownsville, Pennsylvania; Tijana Raicevic, a graphic design major from Belgrade, Serbia; and Rachel Riess, a graphic design major from Brook Park, Ohio. The UF Art Program will host a reception for the seniors on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission: Free. Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Location: Dudley and Mary Marks Lea Gallery, Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion, University of Findlay. Information: www.findlay.edu.

Ticket Watch

Tickets are now on sale for the following events:

Switchfoot and Relient K — Feb. 16, 8 p.m., House of Blues, Cleveland. $30-$35; www.houseofblues.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Monster Jam — Feb. 17-19; 7 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18; 1 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19, Huntington Center, Toledo. $12-$50; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Travis Tritt — Feb. 18, 7 p.m., Stranahan Theater, Toledo. $39-$59; 419-381-8851, www.stranahantheater.org.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra — March 11, 8 p.m., Stranahan Theater, Toledo. $26-$80; 419-381-8851, www.stranahantheater.org.

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes — March 18, 7 p.m., House of Blues, Cleveland. $30-$50; www.houseofblues.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

TobyMac — April 6, 6:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $15-$70; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chapman — April 22, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. $60-$125; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

Jason Aldean — April 27, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $32.25-$72.25; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

REO Speedwagon — May 21, 7:30 p.m., Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert. $40-$99; 419-238-6722, www.npacvw.org.

Sam Hunt with Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese — June 1, 7 p.m., Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. $34-$68.75; 330-920-8040, www.ticketmaster.com.

Journey — June 25, 7:30 p.m., Huntington Center, Toledo. $49.50-$125; 419-321-5007 or www.huntingtoncentertoledo.com, www.ticketmaster.com.

Lady Gaga — Aug. 23, 7 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland. $46-$251; 888-894-9424, www.ticketmaster.com.

Steve Martin and Martin Short — Sept. 17, 8 p.m., Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland. $57.50-$150; 800-745-3000, www.ticketmaster.com.

