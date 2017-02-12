Weekend: ‘Grease,’ glitz and glamour

Hollywood will roll out the red carpet for an evening of food and entertainment to benefit the American Red Cross of Hancock County.

“State Bank Oscar Night; Grease is the Word!” will be held from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1050 Interstate Drive West, Findlay.

“We invite everyone to join the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies for an evening of black tie glamour and fun,” said Todd James, executive director of American Red Cross of Hancock County. “Like a drag race for pink slips, we’ll give our guests a night of thrills and excitement.”

The event will feature upscale dining and desserts prepared by the area’s top chefs, with Time Warp DJ Service providing entertainment. Guests can play the Coke Bottle Toss to win bottles of fine wine and participate in the limbo contest. “We treat our guests like stars with a real red carpet experience, providing them with the best food, drinks, music and fun.”

The benefit will also feature live and silent auctions with items including a private performance by The Reunion Band, jewelry, a four-course dinner at the Mustard Seed Cafe and more.

The Hilton Garden Inn, Findlay, is also offering a special package for the event, which includes a room for two, two tickets to “State Bank Oscar Night; Grease is the Word!” and breakfast in the Great American Grill restaurant the next morning.

All-inclusive tickets for the benefit are $100 each, which includes dining and open bar.

Tickets for the event are limited and are available at redcross.org/NCOhio, at the Hancock County Red Cross office, 125 Fair St., Findlay; or by calling 419-422-9322.

Comments

comments