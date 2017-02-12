Weekend: ‘Grease,’ glitz and glamour

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0
ATTENDEES OF last year’s “Star Wars”-themed Red Cross Oscar gala limbo under a lightsaber. This year’s event will bring the T-birds and the Pink Ladies together for “State Bank Oscar Night; Grease is the Word!” Feb. 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn. (Photo provided)

ATTENDEES OF last year’s “Star Wars”-themed Red Cross Oscar gala limbo under a lightsaber. This year’s event will bring the T-birds and the Pink Ladies together for “State Bank Oscar Night; Grease is the Word!” Feb. 25 at the Hilton Garden Inn. (Photo provided)

Hollywood will roll out the red carpet for an evening of food and entertainment to benefit the American Red Cross of Hancock County.
“State Bank Oscar Night; Grease is the Word!” will be held from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1050 Interstate Drive West, Findlay.
“We invite everyone to join the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies for an evening of black tie glamour and fun,” said Todd James, executive director of American Red Cross of Hancock County. “Like a drag race for pink slips, we’ll give our guests a night of thrills and excitement.”
The event will feature upscale dining and desserts prepared by the area’s top chefs, with Time Warp DJ Service providing entertainment. Guests can play the Coke Bottle Toss to win bottles of fine wine and participate in the limbo contest. “We treat our guests like stars with a real red carpet experience, providing them with the best food, drinks, music and fun.”
The benefit will also feature live and silent auctions with items including a private performance by The Reunion Band, jewelry, a four-course dinner at the Mustard Seed Cafe and more.
The Hilton Garden Inn, Findlay, is also offering a special package for the event, which includes a room for two, two tickets to “State Bank Oscar Night; Grease is the Word!” and breakfast in the Great American Grill restaurant the next morning.
All-inclusive tickets for the benefit are $100 each, which includes dining and open bar.
Tickets for the event are limited and are available at redcross.org/NCOhio, at the Hancock County Red Cross office, 125 Fair St., Findlay; or by calling 419-422-9322.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Where The Courier single copies are sold!

Local Sports

0

UF Roundup: Softball team opens with pair of wins

Posted On 12 Feb 2017
0

Prep Wrestling Roundup: Four Elmwood wrestlers win NBC crowns

Posted On 12 Feb 2017
0

Area College Basketball: Unbeaten Ohio Northern rolls again

Posted On 12 Feb 2017

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!

Free Washington Post digital access for subscribers to The Courier

Today’s Circulars

 

Recent News Updates

Woman found dead in Upper Sandusky

Posted On11 Feb 2017

6-year-old dies following Interstate 75 crash

Posted On11 Feb 2017

Fostoria man faces charges after chase

Posted On11 Feb 2017

WBGU-TV staying on UHF, but channel number will change

Posted On10 Feb 2017

New Kan Du Art Studio to open

Posted On10 Feb 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company