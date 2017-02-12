Weekend: Mental Health Moment

By KATHY FOUST

The number of “boomerang” kids is constantly growing. For various reasons, adult children, generally between the ages of 24-34, have realized they can’t afford to live on their own, so they move back home with their parents. Financial issues due to the recession, college debt, job issues, divorce or depression are reasons adult children have moved home. This has created situations of great stress and concern for many families.

The stress can be reduced if a plan is made to help adjust to the new living situation. An important question to consider: How can parents help adult children without enabling them? There are so many unique reasons why a child has returned home, so the same set of guidelines will not work for everyone. If the goal is to get the child back on their feet to live independently, here are a few ideas to help set up some boundaries:

• Our role as a parent with adult children is to be a consultant, not a manager of their lives. We need to expect adult behavior from our adult children.

• Have a plan of your expectations communicated clearly. Discuss finances and how much will be contributed. Figure out who will do which chores.

• Discuss how long your child is welcome to live with you. Develop a timeline and help prepare a departure plan.

• The roles have changed. Your child is now a guest in your home. The house and the child’s bedroom belong to you. Respect for others and picking up after themselves needs to be an expectation if they are going to continue to live with you. Remember, we as parents need to change, also. If we were used to overfunctioning for our kids, we need to back away to allow them to gain self-sufficiency and independence.

• Don’t be afraid of upsetting your child with these boundaries. If we are afraid of our child’s angry response, we will not be able to be honest in the changes needed.

Ultimately, we want our kids to be successful and we are willing to help them, even though the path may be challenging for awhile. The better the plan, the greater hope for success. Keeping communication open and honest is the key to understanding. Working together as a team will hopefully lead to a positive end result, which is independence and satisfaction.

Foust is owner of Lighthouse Counseling Services, Findlay, and is a licensed professional clinical counselor. If you have a mental health question, please write to: Mental Health Moment, The Courier, P.O. Box 609, Findlay 45839.

