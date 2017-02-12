Weekend: ‘Southern swag’

Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
KEVIN MAC will bring his brand of “southern swag” to the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 17. (Photo provided)

Kevin MaC will bring “southern swag” and a fresh spin on country classics to Findlay when he performs his “Classic Country Jukebox” show at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Tickets can be purchased at the Marathon Center’s box office at 200 W. Main Cross St. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and one hour prior to the show. They are also available online at www.marathoncenterarts.org with prices ranging from $20 to $45.
In “Classic Country Jukebox,” MaC performs hits by iconic artists Johnny Cash, Hank Williams Sr., George Jones, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton and more while putting a fresh spin on countless country classics, engaging the audience and taking requests along the way.
MaC loves to surprise audiences with his own spin on hip-hop, classic rock and, sometimes, a boy band hit or two, according to his biography on www.eastcoastentertainment.com.
Equally at home performing any of these genres, Kevin coined the term “southern swag” to describe his musical style, and said it is “a cool country sound where hip-hop and country styles combine to create a fresh, sexy vibe.”
He has opened for Kenny Chesney, Martina McBride, Phil Vassar, Darryl Worley, Trace Adkins, Colt Ford, LeAnn Rimes, Kip Moore, The Band Perry, Missy Elliott, Blackstreet, T. Mills, Timbaland, J. Cole and Ashanti. He re-recorded a “southern swag” version of the 1990s hit “No Diggity” with producer Teddy Riley, and has written and collaborated with Rascal Flatts, Diamond Rio, Beyonce and Britney Spears.
For more information, call the Marathon Center’s box office at 419-423-2787, or visit https://www.eastcoastentertainment.com/artist/kevin-mac.

