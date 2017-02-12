Weekend: They’re creepy and they’re kooky

“The Addams Family” is returning — not via television show or movie, but as the University of Findlay’s spring musical production.

The show will be staged Feb. 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $6 for seniors. UF students and faculty with valid ID will be admitted free. Tickets can be purchased through the box office located at 200 W. Main Cross St., or online at www.marathoncenterarts.org.

Based on the comic strip created by Charles Addams, these dark but lovable characters live in the middle of New York City’s Central Park in a mansion. Their ancestors, buried nearby, emerge from the ground every once in a while when something is going on to help move the story along. Outsiders consider the family abnormal, but their closeness and dedication to each other is evident.

Young daughter Wednesday dates a “normal boy” from a “normal” family that has its own evident problems, which ultimately makes the audience reconsider what is normal and what is abnormal. Is anything normal?

In this adapted musical production, a marriage combines the families. The ancestors are a very important part of the show, as they keep the story moving along.

While the story is about a mysterious family, play director Vicki McClurkin contends the characters are anything but “spooky.”

“Even though it’s about dark souls it’s very much a comedy,” she said.

This version will include all the characters from the original story, from the crazy granny who loves her potions, to Pugsley who loves being tortured by his big sister.

“The Addams Family” contains music from the 2010 Tony Award-nominated best original score by Andrew Lippa. The book was written by Marshall Brickman (“Jersey Boys”) and Rick Elise (“Peter and the Starcatcher,” “Jersey Boys”).

The cast includes a total of 30 students.

Comments

comments