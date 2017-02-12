Previous Story
Woman found dead in Upper Sandusky
Posted On Sun. Feb 12th, 2017
UPPER SANDUSKY — The Upper Sandusky Police Department, Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the death of a Wharton woman whose body was found in a house in Upper Sandusky on Thursday, according to the Daily Chief-Union newspaper.
Carrie Thiel, 39, of Wharton, was found in the 500 block of North H Street, the newspaper reported.
Additional details were not available Saturday night.