New business

Posted On Wed. Feb 15th, 2017
windowPrecision Window Tinting, a new Findlay business at 110 Crystal Ave., offers automotive, residential, and commercial window tinting, as well as headlight restoration, windshield chip repair, paint protection film, and pinstriping. Rick Bell, right, is the owner and the lead tinter, with over 20 years of experience. Van Williams, left, is a tint installer, and Heather Bell is a tint installer and office manager. Precision Window Tinting uses only Llumar films. The company’s residential and commercial films consist of metalized or ceramic materials, all of which have 99 percent ultraviolet ray protection. The business can be reached at 419-455-0117, and is on Facebook. It is open during winter from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and other days by appointment. (Photo provided)

