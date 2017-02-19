Findlay temperature sets another record

For the second day in a row, Findlay’s high temperature on Saturday set a record for the date.

The high reading was 69 degrees at the Findlay Water Pollution Control Center, which keeps the city’s weather records. That beat the record for Feb. 18 of 63 degrees, set in 1911.

Findlay’s high temperature Friday also set a record.

The high reading Friday was 62 degrees at the Water Pollution Control Center. That beat the record for Feb. 17 of 61 degrees, set in 1927.

But Sunday’s high of 61 degrees, predicted by the National Weather Service, would not set a Findlay record for the date. Findlay’s record high for Feb. 19 is 67 degrees, set in 1930.

The Water Pollution Control Center has been keeping Findlay weather records since 1894.

