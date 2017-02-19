State patrol out in force along I-75

Posted On Sun. Feb 19th, 2017
The State Highway Patrol is taking part in a high-visibility enforcement effort this weekend on Interstate 75, focusing on speed, safety belts and OVI enforcement.
The effort, which began Friday and continues through midnight Sunday, includes the Kentucky and Michigan state police.
There were 14,420 OVI-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways in 2016, killing 423 and injuring 8,785. OVI-related crashes accounted for 37 percent of all fatal crashes in Ohio.

