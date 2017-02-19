Weekend: Dining with Diabetes gets 2017 updates

By PEG MEENTS

Over the past decade, Dining with Diabetes has been a very popular Ohio State University Extension program. Here in Hancock County, we’ve collaborated with Blanchard Valley Health System. Registered dietitians and exercise physiologists participate, and there are also dedicated volunteers who provide support.

Program participants learn strategies to manage diabetes through menu planning, carbohydrate counting, portion control, label reading, and taste-testing healthy recipes. One of the most difficult challenges for people with diabetes is often figuring out what they “can” eat, and when.

A newly revised version of the program is being introduced this year and it will be exciting to see what new recipes and recommendations are offered. The program will now have four classes, and our series in Hancock County begins March 8 and will be held every Wednesday through March 29 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Cardiac Rehab department at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Program fee is $40, and thanks to the Blanchard Valley Hospital Foundation scholarship, assistance can be provided if needed. Enrollment deadline is Feb. 28, and a minimum of six participants is needed so, if interested, please contact OSU Extension Hancock at 419-422-3851 or email meents.1@osu.edu

The recipes in the Dining with Diabetes collection incorporate healthy cooking techniques. Food and fellowship are always a great combination. We learn from each other and share our successes as well as struggles.

While this program is intended for persons with diabetes and their family members or caregivers, much of the focus is on establishing healthful eating patterns which many people can benefit from. Heart-healthy eating and modest weight loss will be included, as persons with diabetes have a greater risk for cardiovascular disease and modest “sustainable” weight loss can significantly improve blood sugar control.

Since I am relatively new in my position with Extension, this will be my first time working as a part of this team. Julie Russell and Natasha Wappelhorst from Blanchard Valley Health System have been involved and are anxious to begin the March series.

Past participants of Dining with Diabetes sing the praises of how this program has helped them to add months or years to their life. But while program supporters are dedicated, participation is fundamental to the continuation of Dining with Diabetes here locally.

So let’s think spring and make a plan for healthy eating and warmer days when we can get outside to walk. If Dining with Diabetes sounds like a program that you could benefit from, I hope that you will enroll and make the commitment to fully participate in the food and fellowship!

Meents is program coordinator for family and consumer sciences at the Ohio State University Extension office, Findlay.

Comments

comments